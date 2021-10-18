London 18th October 2021: Newsflare, the world’s leading licensing platform for user generated video, has been ranked in a listing of the 50 most promising high-growth technology companies in the UK by tech group Silicon Valley Comes to the UK (SVC2UK).

Speaking about the ranking, Newsflare CEO Jon Cornwell commented:

“We’re delighted and excited to be part of this elite group of fast-growth businesses. The creator economy is worth over $100 billion dollars, and video monetisation is playing a key role in economic growth across the globe. Online publishers, television producers and marketers all know that premium user-generated video (UGV) is highly effective at driving both audience growth and engagement.”

Newsflare provides a front row seat to the greatest show on earth. The largest collection of rights-cleared user generated video in the world, Newsflare’s ever-growing global army of filmers are constantly capturing life as it happens, and through its highly automated platform, TV production companies, online and social publishers and brands can gain access to a wealth of highly compelling video content with which to delight audiences, attract eyeballs, drive engagement and boost monetisation.”

Now in its 16th year, SVC2UK selects a group of the fastest-growing companies to join the cohort each year, providing them with access to knowledge and mentoring from US and UK business leaders to help them scale further.

“This diverse group of founders represent the innovation and creativity of tech in the UK,” said Janet Coyle, managing director for business growth at SVC2UK. “They also demonstrate not only a thriving technology ecosystem ready to offer unique innovations, but the importance of promoting greater inclusivity in the tech ecosystem.”

