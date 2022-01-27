London, New York, Los Angeles 27th January 2022: Newsflare, the world’s leading licensing platform and marketplace for user-generated video (UGV), today unveiled its energised rebrand and revitalised market positioning. Inviting storytellers everywhere to ‘capture the moment’, this is the latest milestone in the company’s evolution, following the recent £5m funding round, as it stakes its claim as the category leader for the monetisation of premium UGV.

Capture the moment

Life, with all its colour and craziness, sights and sounds, triumphs, and tragedies is a spectacle that demands to be shared with audiences everywhere, through engaging, captivating, and enthralling user-generated video. Over the last decade Newsflare UGV has offered up iconic and unforgettable moments, broken huge news stories, and increasingly become a vehicle through which issues around human rights, gender, the environment and more are made public. This refresh solidifies Newsflare’s leading market position as it captures and shares these moments that matter.

This rebrand is backed by a £5m investment which will be used to increase its global footprint, grow its talented team, and expand its reach across Europe, North America, and Asia. The creative construct behind the new brand concept celebrates the company’s ambition to give everyone a front-row seat.

Speaking about the brand refresh, Newsflare’s CCO Neil Rampe said:

“This refresh is a call to action for all the people capturing moments and telling stories through the power of video. We are proud to unveil our new brand identity, which celebrates the variety of these stories captured across the world, the emotionally powerful, the authentic, the quirky, and even the downright brutal. Join us, capture the moment.”

About Newsflare

Newsflare’s constantly growing global membership of filmers are out there capturing life as it happens, uploading new clips all day, every day, to our huge, ever-expanding vault. It’s alive with diverse, emotionally powerful content and fresh ideas that will resonate deeply with anyone audience on any platform – and we’ve made it quick and easy to search, select and license your clips. Moments that matter are being captured everywhere, all the time, and your audiences are hungry to see them. So, dive into Newsflare, and give them a front-row seat.



