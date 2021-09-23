23rd September 2021 London and New York: Newsflare, the world-leading premium user-generated video (UGV) marketplace, today announced that it is working in partnership with Ole Interactive to build a video-first strategy aimed at differentiating the content it develops and manages for some of the largest media brands in Latin America. In just six months this strategy has delivered a huge 5x revenue growth.

Newsflare logo

Ole Interactive is part of Ole Communications, co-founder of media groups that include A+E Networks Latin America, HBO Latin America Group, NBCUniversal Latin America, and digital-first publisher Playground. Newsflare provides Ole Interactive with access to a vast library of 250k videos captured by 45,000 creators globally, documenting life, with all its colour and craziness, sights and sounds, triumphs and tragedies as it happens. Access to such a diverse and ever-expanding content source means Ole Interactive can overcome the challenge of limited originality, beat the perpetual scroll, and most importantly grow and monetise audiences.

“Working with a partner like Newsflare means we have access to an almost endless supply of content”, says Andres Espinosa, Corporate Development and Business Affairs at Ole Interactive.

“We can discover new videos every day and post them quickly. As a partner they are on this journey with us, they prioritise any strikes we get, share learnings, and help us navigate the social publishing landscape. We are delighted with the results achieved so far, and so are the media brands we represent.”

-Ends-

Press Enquiries:

Kelly Prior at Kelly Prior Ltd on +44 7730 572828 or at kelly@kellyprior.co.uk

About Newsflare

Headquartered in London and with offices in Los Angeles and New York, Newsflare is a global leader in premium user-generated video for TV producers, brands, advertising agencies, and publishers.

Its unique model, which combines tech driven optimisation with the expertise of seasoned editorial and production teams, sources UGC from a diverse partner network and 40,000 strong content creation community. With viral video and breaking news from around the globe uploaded daily, a back catalogue of nearly a quarter of a million videos, and an ability to crowdsource content, Newsflare ensures the stories buyers want to tell are easy to source and quick to license.

Visit www.Newsflare.com.