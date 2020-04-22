On March 24, 2020, in a patent infringement lawsuit which Nichia Corporation (“Nichia”) filed against HTC NIPPON CORPORATION, a Japanese affiliate of Taiwanese Company HTC Corporation (“HTC”), and Kanematsu Communications Ltd., a distributor of HTC NIPPON CORPORATION (collectively, “Defendants”), Tokyo District Court rendered a judgment, holding that defendants have infringed Nichia’s patents.

In its judgment, the court found that HTC’s smartphone (product name: HTC Desire 626) distributed by defendants were equipped with white LEDs which infringes Nichia’s patents JP5177317 and JP5610056, and ordered defendants to compensate Nichia for damages. The defendants did not appeal, and the judgment became final and binding.

Nichia seeks to protect its patents and other intellectual property rights and takes actions against alleged infringers in any country where appropriate and necessary.

