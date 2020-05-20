IT Solutions specialist has been recognised by NetSuite for its industry expertise, strategic approach, and customer success in cloud ERP

Nottingham 20 May, 2020 – NoBlue, a specialist in developing and implementing tailored cloud-based IT solutions for businesses, has received the Oracle NetSuite 5-Star Partner Award. The award acknowledges members of the NetSuite Solution Provider Program that achieve the highest levels of success for NetSuite customers. NoBlue was recognised for its industry expertise, strategic approach, and dedication to client service in helping deliver NetSuite to customers.

With over 20 years of industry experience, including ten years as a NetSuite-only practice, NoBlue has continually demonstrated its commitment in providing the best service for its customers, helping them fulfil their current and future goals. By upgrading businesses to the cloud, they can be connected and have the necessary technology and flexibility wherever they are, whatever the situation. Visibility, control and agility are core to any business, and help enable smarter decision making with confidence. Working with a diverse range of clients across a host of industries including manufacturing, eCommerce, wholesale distribution, software, professional services, finance and renewable energy, NoBlue helps companies adapt with their business growth and move away from costly or inadequate IT solutions.

“We are proud to be recognised once again with the NetSuite 5-Star Partner Award,” said Ian Irwin, Managing Director at NoBlue. “We tailor the NetSuite solution according to our clients’ specific requirements to facilitate current and future needs whilst providing the flexibility and scalability in a reliable, truly integrated cloud-based system which businesses crave. At NoBlue, we are well-placed to support customers’ varying needs with our wealth of expertise and being part of the NetSuite Partner Program offers our customers assurance that we provide the highest standard of services.”

The NetSuite Solution Provider Program provides NetSuite partners with the support needed to meet the growing demand for cloud ERP. With access to a comprehensive portfolio of enablement and entitlement activities, NetSuite partners can grow quickly and unlock new revenue opportunities. NetSuite partners can leverage every aspect of the suite, including ERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce.

“This has been a remarkable year for our NetSuite partners and we are pleased to honour NoBlue with a 5-Star award,” said Craig West, vice president of channel sales and alliances, Oracle NetSuite. “Our NetSuite partners share our vision of helping organizations run their businesses better, and are key in helping us deliver on that goal and meet the increased demand for cloud ERP.”

About NoBlue

NoBlue is a 5-Star NetSuite Partner for UK, Spain and Portugal and one of few certified European partners for the development and implementation of SuiteCommerce, an omnichannel Commerce tool.

As a result of the flexibility and customisation capabilities of the software NoBlue uses, it is able to provide service and counselling to enterprises in multiple industries and sectors, including but not limited to Manufacturing, Virtual Enterprises, Software/Internet Companies, Professional Services, Energy, Wholesale Distribution and Retail. NoBlue relies on an experienced team of Certified ERP Consultants and NetSuite Certified SuiteCloud developers to enable a seamless transition and adoption of the new software.

About NetSuite Solution Provider Program

The NetSuite Solution Provider Program allows NetSuite partners to take advantage of the opportunities to grow their businesses with cloud ERP. As part of this program, partners will have access to strategic practice planning, both in-person and on-demand training across functional areas, and assets and best practices to support the entire customer acquisition and success lifecycle. Combining this with NetSuite’s robust cloud platform, including ERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce, enables NetSuite partners to grow quickly. As a NetSuite partner, organizations will spend less time solving technology issues and more time solving business issues to help their customers grow.

