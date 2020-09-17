The consulting company was, once again, recognized in the biggest worldwide low-code conference

Lisbon, 17 September 2020 – Noesis, the international technological consulting company, has now thirteen distinctions in a legacy built throughout a decade-long partnership with OutSystems. In NextStep’s 2020 edition – the biggest low-code conference in the world – Noesis was once again recognized by its projects’ dimension and their positive impact on their clients.

Noesis logo

Nominated for two categories: Business Impact and Enterprise Transformation, Noesis was rewarded for another successful year in the area, and brought home the Innovation Award for “Enterprise Transformation”, for a project developed for a well-known automotive Brand that allowed the optimization of complex data, in an efficient, organized and business oriented way, improving the communication amongst their professionals and improving their production process.

For Alexandre Rosa, Noesis’ CEO, “We take great pride in being recognized year after year, not only because of our OutSystems partnership but also because that’s a recognition of all our hard work and trusted partnership with our clients. Achieving the 13th Innovation Award proves, once more, that the success of this business unit lies in the creation of innovative solutions, that can answer to the market’s needs, by resorting to high quality talent.”

NextStep – Outsystem’s world event, in which Noesis was a Premium sponsor and is also a notable partner, occurred virtually between yesterday and today, with an audience made up of participants from 25 industries and over 70 countries.

As a part of the event’s strategy, Noesis is offering 6 POCs (Proof of Concept) based on Outsystem’s technology. Therefore, any company can submit their idea or project in Noesis’ website. Six projects and clients will be selected to develop the POCs, free of charge. Noesis will develop a Beta version of those applications, with the goal of accelerating the client’s business transformation and demonstrating the advantages of the OutSystems technology, as well as Noesis’ competence and experience in this field.

The consulting firm has developed applications in the OutSystems platform for over 10 years now, and has been distinguished with 13 Innovation Awards, being a three-time Partner of the Year winner as well.

Currently it has a team with over 240 OutSystems certifications that guarantee the agility and quickness in the digital transformation of renowned companies in Portugal, USA, and the Netherlands. This partnership, that began in 2008, has allowed Noesis to build solutions with great impact for their clients, focusing on the mentioned countries using OutSystems Platform. Throughout the years, Noesis has developed hundreds of projects in this platform, has increased team’s specialization and achieved very positive results.

# # #

About Noesis

Founded in 1995, Noesis is an international tech consulting company offering services and solutions to support clients in digital transformation and the development of their businesses. In order to obtain sustained value that is transversal to all sectors, Noesis is focused on infrastructures, software, quality and people. The organization is based on highly specialized talents, operating in nine business units and six countries – Portugal, Spain, the Netherlands, Brazil, Ireland, and the USA.