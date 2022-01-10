London, 10th January 2022 – Cerillion (AIM: CER) today announced a significant step in the successful deployment of its Enterprise BSS/OSS suite at Norlys in Denmark, enabling Norlys to expand its market reach through connectivity into the country’s open access wholesale platform. The Cerillion solution automates service fulfilment for new fibre services, enabling Norlys to seamlessly grow its addressable market as it invests in further network rollouts.

Louis Hall, CEO

As an infrastructure owner with fibre to more than 700,000 homes, connecting into the national wholesale platform provided by OpenNet makes the Norlys fibre network accessible to other Danish service providers through a standardised wholesale gateway. Furthermore, the new Cerillion system is helping Norlys to grow its business by operating the networks of other infrastructure owners too – a recent agreement with Thy-Mors Energi has extended its network footprint into northern Jutland.

"The successful implementation of our new BSS/OSS solution is a fantastic achievement by Cerillion and our team at Norlys, opening up significant new opportunities for us to grow and expand our infrastructure business,” said Magnus Just Olesen, Vice President of Net Planning at Norlys. “Automating our fibre service fulfilment with Cerillion has created a highly scalable business model which allows us to focus on further network expansion; Cerillion actively contributes with their Telco expertise, for the benefit of our business development.”

“The structural separation of infrastructure owners from service providers has put Denmark at the forefront of the fibre broadband industry, driving network investments and delivering greater choice and better service levels to end customers,” commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion plc. “Norlys is at the leading edge of this revolution, and we are delighted to be helping them to grow their business with our digital BSS/OSS solutions.”

About Norlys

Norlys brings Denmark together. With green and digital services within the field of energy, internet and television, we connect people with people, and people with the world.

We are a member-owned company that thinks long-term and takes responsibility for more than ourselves. We want to contribute to a green and digitalised Denmark.

Norlys is a result of the merger between SE and Eniig. With 735,000 members, approx. 1.7 million customer relationships and 2,500 employees, we are Denmark's largest energy and telecommunications group.

About fibre from Norlys

With an open fibre network of 700,000 addresses, you get the opportunity to choose Internet products and TV content from among the ten service providers that are part of Norlys' fiber collaboration through OpenNet.

About Cerillion plc

Founded in 1999, Cerillion (AIM: CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance and utilities sectors. The Company has a global customer base, with c. 80 customer installations across c. 40 countries and customers include Liberty Global, KDDI and Proximus. For more information visit: www.cerillion.com

