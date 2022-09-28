28th September 2022, Hampshire - North Star Cyber Security, an established cyber security consultancy and managed security services provider, is changing its legal name and brand to Cybaverse with immediate effect. It marks an inflexion point in the business which precedes the launch of a new cyber-security platform and significant targeted expansion in 2023.

The company has grown rapidly since it was established in 2019. It has already built a talented team of 15 and supported more than 500 growing and midsized companies across six countries in multiple industry sectors. It is now preparing to seek new investment, build significant further growth and expand globally in 2023.

The name change reflects its changing business model. Cybaverse is building an all-in-one cyber security system that will support IT leaders and Chief Information Security Officers to manage their activities, risks, vulnerabilities, and compliance faster and more intuitively than in the past.

It is preparing to launch a new all-in-one cyber security management platform next year. This will offer business users more awareness, insight and control of their cyber security needs and responses, enabling sustainable strategic cyber security planning and management.

Founder and CEO Oliver Spence says: “It shouldn’t be necessary for companies to juggle 10, 20 or more providers, platforms, and processes simply to stay up to date. But as cyber threats and pressures have multiplied and changed, so have the tools, providers, and approaches.

“Our clients have told us they need a more holistic and sustainable way to see threats, quantify risks, identify priorities, and co-ordinate their responses. A centralised platform will enable them to act faster, and plan better for the future, making the whole process infinitely easier to manage. The new Cybaverse name and platform services that follow will position us firmly at the forefront of the cyber security management market in 2023 and beyond.”

Cybaverse will continue to support its current and incoming client base with its full range of services on an ongoing basis and will offer them opportunities to access the new platform and services as these come onstream.

About Cybaverse

Cybaverse Ltd (formerly North Star Cyber Security Ltd) is an established cyber security consultancy and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) based in Hampshire, UK. Its partners founded the company to guide and support growing companies towards better long-term cyber protection. It features a strong ex-military cyber security cadre among its team members, alongside heavyweight financial sector and cyber security consulting experience. The company shapes its services to meet the security maturity level of its clients, providing penetration testing, compliance and awareness training support and consulting. It offers these as managed services as well as monitoring, threat detection and response services 365 days a year.

In less than 3 years of operation it has supported more than 500 clients in 6 countries in sectors as diverse as legal and financial services, retail, utilities, logistics and engineering. In the process it has identified mover than 700 high and critical security vulnerabilities, defended more than 1000 attacks and certified more than 100 companies in Cyber Security Essentials compliance.

Cybaverse – Infinitely Secure, Infinitely Simpler.

For more information, visit www.cybaverse.co.uk or call +44 (0)1243 670 854.

