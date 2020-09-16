NTH Solutions to use Navenio’s infrastructure-free Intelligent Workforce platform to support portering teams, and make them the most efficient service in the North East

Navenio’s software will later be used to align multiple services in the hospital including cleaning, security, and location of assets

Oxford, North Tees; UK. September 16th, 2020: Navenio, the UK healthcare scale-up, has announced that the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust will be using its location-based AI platform to support portering teams and transform how the service is delivered.

The programme will be delivered by NTH Solutions, the provider of estates and facilities services to North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, to provide meaningful data and deliver against KPIs.

North Tees

NTH solutions aspires to offer the most efficient portering service in the North East. As a data-driven organisation, the partnership will support NTH Solutions in developing new services which can be offered to the trust. The relationship with Navenio will be focused on portering initially, but with a view to rolling out across multiple service lines including cleaning, security and asset location. These services will harness the power and insight of the Navenio location software, transforming how services are currently delivered and reported on.

The newly available data from the Navenio solution will be taken and fed into a performance monitoring system which will allow for more accurate KPIs to be drawn together. In addition, NTH Solutions is hoping to be able to demonstrate value in order to offer new services to clients in the local community.

Mike Worden, Managing Director at NTH Solutions, commented: “At this time where organisations are under pressure to do more with less, it’s technology like this that will really help us lead the way in making improvements and proving their value. I’m excited about achieving our goals and working with the Navenio team to help us become a truly data-led organisation, enabling us to offer a safe and efficient service to our patients at the Trust.”

Tim Weil, CEO of Navenio, added: “It’s great to see our platform being implemented to transform the way NHS trusts operate to become more efficient and agile organisations. I am looking forward to working with NTH Solutions and North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust to help them make their goals a reality, and provide them with the data they require moving forward.”

The project will kick off in September.

About NTH Solutions

NTH Solutions was established in April 2018 to provide estates, facilities, and support services to North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust. With a 700-strong workforce they also supply services into the surrounding community. The income generated by this enables the Trust to reinvest in patient care.

NTH Solutions mission is to provide the best and most efficient health and care environments in the UK, in a workforce where ‘everybody is somebody’.

https://nthsolutions.co.uk/

About Navenio

Navenio was spun out of the University of Oxford in 2015 and has an established team of more than 60 people which continues to grow. Navenio is a finalist in the KPMG British Tech Pioneers 2020 Programme and its technology has won both commercial and academic awards. Academic Founder Professor Niki Trigoni won CTO of the Year at the 2020 Women in IT Awards.

Navenio’s location technology is developed from world-class University of Oxford science. In brief, using only a smartphone’s sensors, the fusion of four unique technologies creates a highly scalable indoor location, providing actionable insight immediately.

Privacy and security are inherent within the Navenio technology and the company is Cyber Essentials certified, GDPR and NHS Data Security and Protection Toolkit compliant

www.navenio.com

@Navenioltd

