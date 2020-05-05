AI-powered ecommerce experience platform is identified as best-in-class personalization technology for Shopify Plus merchants

NEW YORK and LONDON (May 5th, 2020) - Nosto, the world’s leading AI-powered commerce experience platform, has been named by Shopify Plus as the preferred personalization app with the launch of its new Certified App Partner Program. Nosto has helped drive an average growth rate of 126% year over year for Shopify Plus and Shopify merchants and has helped them generate $5.21 billion in online sales overall.

Nosto's CEO Jim Lofgren

Nosto’s integration with Shopify Plus and Shopify enables merchants to drive more conversions, revenue and customer lifetime value. They can build and drive personalized shopping journeys, test and optimize experiences without revenue risk and seamlessly integrate Nosto into their entire technology stack.

Leading brands such as Volcom, Chubbies, Gymshark, Culture Kings, Skinnydip and Pura Vida are among the 741 Shopify stores that trust Nosto’s platform to deliver a total of 3.4 billion personalized shopping experiences and 28 billion product recommendations to their customers.

“In the few years we’ve been a part of the Shopify community, Nosto has quickly become the de facto personalized experience technology for the fastest growing Shopify merchants,” said Jim Lofgren, Nosto’s CEO. “Being named the preferred personalization provider by Shopify with the launch of their new Certified App Partner Program was the natural next step in our relationship as we continue working together to empower the world’s leading ecommerce brands to deliver online shopping experiences that drive value and growth.”

Matthieu Galtié, Head of Ecommerce at Volcom Europe, a Shopify Plus merchant and leading designer of clothes and accessories for skateboarding, surfing, and snowboarding, highlights the benefits his company is enjoying thanks to Nosto:

“Using Nosto, we are able to adapt our product recommendations to every individual behavior and sync with our custom audience segments to create truly unique experiences. The customers who interacted with Nosto’s recommendations had a conversion rate 3.5x and an average visit value 3.8x greater than those who didn’t, and our average order value increased by 10%.”

The new partner program identifies best-in-class technology solutions that can help Shopify Plus merchants succeed. Selected apps are formally reviewed by the Shopify App Review and Quality Assurance Team to ensure they meet rigorous standards in the areas of performance, security, privacy, and support. This qualifies them to be added to the Shopify Plus Certified App Partner Directory within the Shopify App Store which allows merchants to easily identify the apps that are best suited to solving their specific needs.

For more on how Nosto benefits Shopify Plus customers visit https://www.nosto.com/partners/shopify-plus/

About Nosto

Nosto enables retailers to deliver personalized digital shopping experiences at every touchpoint, across every device. An AI-Powered Commerce Experience Platform designed for ease of use, Nosto empowers retailers to build, launch and optimize 1:1 omnichannel marketing campaigns and digital experiences without the need for dedicated IT resources or a lengthy implementation process. Leading commerce brands in over 100 countries use Nosto to grow their business and delight their customers. Nosto supports its clients from its offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm and Helsinki.



