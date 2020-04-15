AI-powered ecommerce experience platform recognized in annual Adobe Digital Experience partner awards

NEW YORK and LONDON (Apr 15, 2020) - Nosto, an Adobe Exchange Premier Partner and AI-powered commerce experience platform, has been honored as the Commercial Exchange Partner of the Year. The annual awards recognize those partners that have shown exceptional leadership and growth in the Adobe Digital Experience partner ecosystem.

As a Premier Partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program, Nosto's Magento Commerce integration uses onsite behavioral data, performance metrics and product attributes to help Magento merchants create relevant one-to-one shopping experiences in real-time, driving higher conversion rates, average order values, and, ultimately, higher revenue.

Over 1,600 Magento merchants have delivered a total of 5 billion personalized shopping experiences and 18 billion product recommendations on their online stores using Nosto’s software. And Nosto has helped these merchants generate $1 billion in online sales overall, driving an average growth rate of 25% year over year. Nosto was awarded the Commercial Exchange Partner of the Year distinction on the basis of its technical expertise, integration excellence with Magento, and joint customers.



“From the day we were founded, we have worked hard to demonstrate to the Magento ecommerce ecosystem the immense value of making each shopper’s visit to a commerce website unique and continuously updated in real time,” said Jim Lofgren, Nosto’s CEO. “We have doubled-down on those efforts since Adobe’s acquisition of Magento, investing significant time and resources to expand our partnership, and also embraced new ideas — and welcomed new friends — from Adobe. It has resulted in a fantastic development of our partnership, from our expanded capabilities for Magento customers via our new Category Merchandising product, powerful ecommerce-centric A/B Testing, and ongoing releases to support the latest editions of Magento, and has been recognized by Adobe via our Premier Partnership and listing on the Adobe Exchange.”



The Nosto ecommerce experience platform includes patented technology which allows for a one-click installation. This makes it easy for Magento retailers to quickly deploy fully personalized, integrated commerce experiences with fine-tuned control of merchandising rules — across product recommendations, content, triggered overlays, popups, and category pages on Magento 1 and Magento 2.

Its comprehensive support for Magento retailers also includes a robust set of partner integrations, enabling the use of behavioral data across the complete omnichannel customer journey.



About Nosto

Nosto enables retailers to deliver personalized digital shopping experiences at every touchpoint, across every device. An AI-Powered Commerce Experience Platform designed for ease of use, Nosto empowers retailers to build, launch and optimize 1:1 omnichannel marketing campaigns and digital experiences without the need for dedicated IT resources or a lengthy implementation process. Leading commerce brands in over 100 countries use Nosto to grow their business and delight their customers. Nosto supports its clients from its offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm and Helsinki.



