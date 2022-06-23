As a Shopify Plus Certified App Partner, Nosto has been selected as a preferred recommended solution for Shopify’s headless commerce stack, Hydrogen, enabling merchants to build custom storefronts without compromising their ability to deliver personalized commerce experiences

Nosto launches integration with Hydrogen, Shopify’s headless commerce stack

Launched publicly yesterday, June 22, Hydrogen promises to revolutionize how brands build and deploy custom storefronts on the Shopify platform, marking the next step for retailers looking to gain more freedom in how they deliver dynamic shopping experiences at scale.

Already a Shopify Plus Certified App Partner and key technology vendor in the Shopify ecosystem, Nosto is a preferred recommended solution for Hydrogen integration. The integration is crucial so merchants are equipped to deliver compelling, personalized online shopping experiences from the get-go on a Hydrogen stack.

This means merchants building completely custom, or headless, storefronts on Shopify can do so with confidence that they don’t have to sacrifice on-site personalization, a crucial aspect of delivering authentic and relevant commerce experiences.

Alongside the launch, Nosto has publicly released supporting code and documentation for developers to leverage the various CXP modules.

“As the demand for headless keeps gaining momentum, driven by needs from merchants to deliver flexible yet incredibly fast experiences, we’re excited about Shopify Hydrogen and the structure it provides for building storefronts using composable frameworks,” says Tuukkaa Häkkinen, Global Head of Product at Nosto.

Nosto’s CXP makes it easy to quickly deploy fully personalized and integrated commerce experiences across the entire onsite experience, including product recommendations, category merchandising, content personalization, on-site pop-ups, personalized emails and more. Delivering relevant and authentic shopping experiences through Nosto’s CXP helps merchants improve key performance metrics such as conversion rate, AOV, engagement, and LTV.

Integrating the CXP capabilities with Shopify’s new Hydrogen framework will benefit both larger merchants looking to have more control over their tech stack and creative merchants who want to connect to consumers through memorable, authentic, and relevant brand experiences.

“We’re excited to launch Hydrogen and Oxygen with Nosto integrating with the framework,” said Ben Sehl, Senior Product Lead, Shopify.

“Nosto, a Shopify Plus Certified App Partner, is a highly performant, consistently reliable, and popular commerce experience platform among many of our merchants. Using Nosto with a Hydrogen-powered custom storefront on Shopify will empower merchants to build engaging, personalized customer experiences with bleeding-edge performance.”

For brands building custom storefronts on Shopify, Hydrogen lets them get to market faster with pre-built components, a fully built-out starter store, and hooks that map directly to Shopify’s APIs. When the storefront is ready to get in front of customers, hosting globally on Oxygen is as simple as one-click from within the Shopify admin. The Hydrogen and Oxygen stack ensures storefronts are fast, high-performing, and available wherever customers shop.

“At Nosto, we continue our approach to offer the most advanced technology for Shopify retailers. We were the first certified Commerce Experience Platform for Shopify and this strengthens our technology leadership within the ecosystem further,” says Jim Lofgren, CEO of Nosto.

“We’re pleased to launch with Hydrogen to provide the best experience and support for our customers looking to migrate to a headless solution powered by Shopify and the Hydrogen stack. We’re here to help merchants build authentic and relevant online commerce experiences at scale.”

For more information on the Nosto and Shopify Hydrogen integration, including the supporting code and documentation, visit www.nosto.com/shopify-hydrogen

