TOKYO, 2022, February 10 – Synspective Inc., a SAR satellite data and solutions provider, announced today the official launch schedule of StriX-β, its second SAR satellite.

Scheduled Date of Launch

The launch window is set during a 14-day launch window opening on 28 February UTC. Exact lift-off target date and time will be confirmed soon.

Synspective Mission Patch

Please note that the launch may be postponed or canceled due to unforeseen weather conditions or complications.

For latest information, please visit the Synspective website.

Launch vehicle / Location

The mission is scheduled for lift-off from Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle at Rocket Lab Launch Complex on the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand. The StriX-β will be the only payload onboard.

Target Orbit

Sun Synchronous Orbit, altitude 561km

About StriX-β

StriX-β is the company’s second demonstration satellite following the StriX-α which was launched in December 2020.

The StriX-β will be launched into a one-day recurrent sun synchronous orbit making it possible to capture particular spots on the Earth at the same time and under the same conditions daily. In other words, we will be able to acquire high-quality data to understand changes and trends at specific locations in the Earth’s surface.

Following, we plan to launch a commercial prototype satellite, StriX-1 (Strix One), later this year. By 2023, we will have six satellites in total, bringing us closer to a planned constellation of 30 satellites that enables wide-area, high-frequency earth observation.

StriX-β performance table

Frequency Band X Band Observation Mode StripMap Sliding SpotLight Resolution 3m 1m Swath 30km 10km Polarimetry VV Revisit Period Visit anywhere in the world every 12 hours (6 satellites / 2023) Weight 100kg class

Comments from CEO

Dr. Motoyuki Arai, Synspective founder and CEO:

“It is a great honor to collaborate with Rocket Lab again, which is an experienced launch service provider with the successful StriX-α deployment to orbit. We very much appreciate their flexibility and speediness in accepting our requests on the satellite’s orbit and launch period. Synspective has already begun operating its first satellite and providing solution services, and the StriX-β is going to play an essential role in deepening satellite-operation know-how and enable us to expand our business operations. We will accomplish this mission and steadily achieve results to “Learning world” enhancing global efficiency and resilience.”

About Rocket Lab

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle and the Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron 8-ton payload class launch vehicle. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 107 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab’s Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand, one of which is currently operational, and a second launch site in Virginia, USA which is expected to become operational in early 2022. To learn more, visit www.rocketlabusa.com

About Synspective

Synspective provides one-stop solutions using satellite observation data to steadily move the world forward. Applying the results of the ImPACT program (led by the Government of Japan, Cabinet Office), Synspective is building a constellation of 30 high-frequency, high-resolution SAR satellites to provide data and solutions to government and commercial outfits.

Established: February 22, 2018

Location: 3-10-3 Miyoshi, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Motoyuki Arai, CEO

URL: https://synspective.com/

Contact

Synspective Inc.

PR: press@synspective.com