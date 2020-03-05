Launches SMB channel initiative featuring Nutanix Cloud Bundles, giving distributors more autonomy with a unified infrastructure management offering

London, UK – 5 March 2020 – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced the launch of a new channel offering in EMEA, Nutanix Cloud Bundles. Part of a wider focus on the small and medium-sized business (SMB) market in EMEA, Nutanix Cloud Bundles are designed to give SMBs access to Nutanix enterprise cloud software and solutions, while providing distributors with greater marketing autonomy through the sales channel.

Nutanix Cloud Bundles enable SMBs to simplify the management of their infrastructure, help ensure business continuity and keep up with rapidly increasing data volumes requirements, all at a contained cost.

By launching a unified management bundle for VMs and containers, files, computing resources, storage and network for the SMB market, Nutanix is expanding access to its solutions, with an offering that meets the needs and budgets of smaller companies.

Designed to complement the SMB offerings from its OEM partners, Fujitsu (Value4you) and Lenovo (Hxpedite), Nutanix Cloud Bundles, combine the main software licenses of the Nutanix flagship offerings most relevant to the small and medium-sized enterprise market, with three levels of service:

The first service level embeds the base building blocks of the Nutanix stack: the AOS enterprise cloud operating system, AHV hypervisor, and Nutanix Prism end-to-end management solution.

The Standard offer sees the addition of the enterprise file storage solution, Nutanix Files, as well as the administration automation features brought by Prism Pro, thanks to machine learning.

SMB customers opting for the advanced level will benefit from the standard package along with network security and microsegmentation functionality from Nutanix Flow.

Depending on the service level selected, customers will have access to a software subscription that can be used on a server infrastructure ranging from 24 cores (i.e. three servers) to 192 cores (i.e. six servers). Nutanix Cloud Bundles work with all hardware platforms certified by Nutanix and include software support for three years.

The roll out of Nutanix Cloud Bundles is managed independently by the company’s authorised distributors, providing an agile approach that enables certified resellers to offer the bundles faster and more efficiently to their SMB customers.

"Companies of all sizes are concerned by the challenges of managing their increasingly complex IT environments, and that’s what our solutions address. With the launch of Nutanix Cloud Bundles, we want to innovate and package our flagship offerings at a competitive cost and to make them available through our partners to SMBs," said Cyril VanAgt, Senior Director Channel Sales EMEA at Nutanix. "Through these offers, the objective is to give more autonomy to our distributors so that they can quickly enable their channel partners, and their end customers."

“Today small and mid-sized customers, just like enterprise customers, manage a rapidly growing variety of workloads and use cases,” said Eric Nowak, president of Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business in EMEA. “The new bundles allow Nutanix partners to meet these customer needs thanks to the integrated combination of infrastructure, advanced monitoring and security software. We look forward to working with our customers on this great opportunity and enabling them to benefit from the simplified quoting and ordering, whilst ensuring that all eligible programmes are applied.”

Justyn Leonard, Global Head of Cloud Transformation, Exclusive Networks said: “These new cloud offerings are a great opportunity for Nutanix partners to address the challenges of their small and midsized customers as they look to scale out their infrastructure, rapidly and cost-effectively. As a Nutanix distributor, we’re committed to creating value for both Nutanix and our channel partners. We’re ready to create a differentiated proposition with our partners, using the programme and its simplified quoting and ordering capabilities.”

“The built-in customer savings of Nutanix Cloud Bundles empower Nutanix partners to offer small and midsized customers the opportunity to rapidly and cost-effectively scale out their infrastructure,” said Jason Boxall, VP Vendors & Alliances, Europe for Tech Data Advanced Solutions. “As a Nutanix authorised distributor, we’re delighted to support our partners in bringing these simplified solution offerings to the market.”

Nutanix Cloud Bundles are only available to new customers and will be delivered in EMEA via the channel until July 31, 2020. Nutanix's partners will benefit from the same level of marketing support for the bundles that they normally have access to when targeting key accounts. New partners wishing to support this programme must first enroll in the Nutanix partner programme. This will enable them to benefit from the programme advantages, including access to the financial incentives and discounts introduced by Nutanix at the end of 2019.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organisations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location at any scale for their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

© 2020 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This release may contain links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site.

Media Contact:

Nick Spencer

nick@nspr.co.uk

01276 487 002