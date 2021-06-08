In line with its added focus on innovative and emerging vendors and technologies Nuvias will be distributing leading-edge, deep-learning technology solutions from Deep Instinct, the latest in intelligent threat prevention.

Woking, UK: 08/06/2021 – Nuvias, the high value European distributor, is announcing its appointment to distribute Deep Instinct cybersecurity solutions, with initial focus across Benelux, DACH and the UK.

Deep Instinct, the world’s first and only deep learning cybersecurity company, have developed an advanced machine learning methodology based on deep neural network algorithms that are able to identify attacks in just milliseconds.

Deep learning is the latest and most advanced incarnation of artificial intelligence, taking inspiration from the human brain to intuitively learn to understand data, without human intervention. Raw data is processed leading to independent learning and predictive capabilities that can be applied to the challenging cybersecurity landscape.

The estimated global damage from ransomware alone in 2020 was around $20B (https://purplesec.us/resources/cyber-security-statistics/ransomware/). As cyber criminals get smarter and threats broader and more malicious, it's crucial for organizations to ramp up their security with smarter and more autonomous solutions.

Today’s threat landscape is made up of multiple types of malware and the usage is accelerating (358% increase from 2019 to 2020 alone). Cybersecurity is fast becoming the #1 concern for end customers, with analyst firm Canalys forecasting Cybersecurity investment to grow by 10% in 2021.

By using cutting edge deep-learning techniques, Deep Instinct is able to predict and prevent both known and unknown threats, across multiple endpoints and OSs. This ensures that attacks are identified and blocked in real time, before any significant damage can be caused (> 99% of threats blocked). This performance is underwritten by insurance policies with a pay-out 3x higher than other cybersecurity vendors in the event of a breach.

According to Forrester research the solution also offers the highest ROI in the industry.

David Harvey, VP Vendor Alliances at the Nuvias Group commented: “We are excited to be working with an innovator such as Deep Instinct. Supporting emerging technologies aligns with Nuvias’ extended area of focus and intercepts growth opportunities to the benefit of both vendors and partners. The cybersecurity market holds a lot of promise in terms of both growth and innovation and we are committed to support both in collaboration with Deep Instinct.”

Graham Howton, Channel and MSSP Manager at Deep Instinct adds: “Loyalty is the key to success in building a robust channel. We’re 100% committed to the channel model and are certain that Nuvias, with its deep cybersecurity experience and pan-European reach, are the ideal partner for us at a time of meteoric growth in our business. We’re just about to roll out our go-to-market plan with them in Germany and will then look to emulate that in the UK and Benelux region.”

Nuvias will be distributing Deep Instinct solutions in the Benelux, DACH and UK initially, expanding to other countries in a second phase.”

For more information about Deep Instinct please visit: https://www.deepinstinct.com/

For more information about the Nuvias Group please visit: https://www.nuvias.com/

About Deep Instinct:

Deep Instinct is the first and only company applying end-to-end deep learning to cybersecurity. Deep learning is inspired by the brain’s ability to learn. Once a brain learns to identify an object, its identification becomes second nature. Similarly, as Deep Instinct’s artificial deep neural network brain learns to prevent any type of cyber threat, its prediction capabilities become instinctive. As a result, any kind of malware, known and new, first-seen malware, zero-days, ransomware, and APT (advanced persistent threat) attacks from any kind are predicted and prevented in zero-time with unmatched accuracy and speed anywhere in the enterprise – network, endpoint, mobile – enabling multi-layered protection. To learn more, visit https://www.deepinstinct.com/.

About the Nuvias Group:

Nuvias Group is the pan-EMEA, high value distribution business, which is redefining international, specialist distribution in IT. The company has created a platform to deliver a consistent, high value, service-led and solution-rich proposition across EMEA. This allows partner and vendor communities to provide exceptional business support to customers and enables new standards of channel success.

The Group’s portfolio covers a comprehensive range of IT solutions, with the focus currently on three areas – Cybersecurity (based on the former Wick Hill); Advanced Networking (based on the former Zycko) and Unified Communications (based on the former SIPHON). In July 2017, Nuvias added Benelux value added distributor and security specialist DCB to the Group. All four award-winning companies had previously demonstrated their ability to provide innovative technology solutions from world-class vendors and deliver market growth for vendor partners and customers. Nuvias Group has 21 regional offices across EMEA, as well as serving additional countries through those offices. Turnover is in excess of $500 million.

