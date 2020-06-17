Zero-Trust cybersecurity solutions answer the need for more stringent cyber security as remote-working practices intensify.

London, UK: 17/06/2020: ColorTokens, a leading innovator in Zero Trust based cyber security solutions, has appointed the Nuvias Group as their EMEA high-value distributor.

In the current environment, where remote work has become the norm, businesses are exposed to significantly increased cyber security risk, as cyber criminals intensify their attacks on the extended network. ColorTokens is spearheading the ‘Enable’ era in security by delivering a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that manages security posture from datacentre to edge, including public clouds. The platform delivers business agility and flexibility by enabling rapid delivery of IT services such as remote access, without compromising security and compliance, while maintaining desired control and governance.

The ColorTokens platform is architected to the NIST-ZTA (Zero Trust Architecture) specifications, securing workloads and endpoints through proactive, policy-based enablement. The ZTA approach is designed to help protect business data and assets by preventing a whole range of data breaches – from phishing attacks, ransomware and zero-day attacks. In addition to protecting enterprise ‘crown jewels’ and offering end point client protection, ColorTokens enables customers to quantify risk. Calculating risk exposure and the related potential cost to business enables unequivocal data points on which the enterprise can prioritize their security decisions.

“Nuvias prides itself on supporting innovative vendors whose offering addresses real and present business challenges”, commented Ian Kilpatrick, Strategic Advisor for Cyber Security at Nuvias. “ColorTokens’ cloud-based solution is simple, scalable and available on demand – everything that Channel partners require today. The focus for business is on making ROI-based IT investments, especially in this climate. This platform offers the visibility to do just that.”

“With Nuvias, we have a knowledgeable and business-savvy Channel partner who can coordinate our offering across Europe, advising and assisting with training and deployment” said Lee Ealey-Newman, VP Channel, EMEA at ColorTokens. “We are aware businesses face a difficult choice with the range of complex cyber security options on the market and a pressing need to protect their assets. This is why the advisory role performed by Nuvias is particularly relevant at this time.”

Nuvias will be distributing ColorTokens solutions in the Benelux, DACH and UK initially, expanding to other countries in a second phase.

For more information about ColorTokens please visit: https://colortokens.com/

For more information about the Nuvias Group please visit: https://www.nuvias.com/

About ColorTokens:

ColorTokens Inc., a leader in cloud-delivered zero-trust security, empowers global enterprises with a proactive approach to securing cloud workloads, dynamic applications, endpoints, and users. Through its award-winning Spectrum Platform, ColorTokens delivers products and services that help businesses accurately assess and drastically improve their security posture.

ColorTokens supports heterogeneous environments including traditional and modern cloud-native applications, point of sale, fixed function, legacy systems, across virtual machines, containers, bare metal, running on private, public clouds and the edge. The ColorTokens cyber security platform is suited to protecting sensitive data and intellectual property across key areas such as the legal, financial and healthcare sectors. For more information, please visit www.colortokens.com.

About the Nuvias Group:

Nuvias Group is the pan-EMEA, high value distribution business, which is redefining international, specialist distribution in IT. The company has created a platform to deliver a consistent, high value, service-led and solution-rich proposition across EMEA. This allows partner and vendor communities to provide exceptional business support to customers and enables new standards of channel success.

The Group’s portfolio covers a comprehensive range of IT solutions, with the focus currently on three areas – Cybersecurity (based on the former Wick Hill); Advanced Networking (based on the former Zycko) and Unified Communications (based on the former SIPHON). In July 2017, Nuvias added Benelux value added distributor and security specialist DCB to the Group. All four award-winning companies had previously demonstrated their ability to provide innovative technology solutions from world-class vendors and deliver market growth for vendor partners and customers. Nuvias Group has 21 regional offices across EMEA, as well as serving additional countries through those offices. Turnover is in excess of $500 million.

