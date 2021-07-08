Woking, UK – 8th June 2021 - The Nuvias Group, the European high value, specialist distributor, is announcing Nuvias Digital - a suite of channel support and sales tools, accessible through a single login, designed to facilitate channel partners' digital enablement enhancing customer experience and paving the road to customer success.

By developing and selecting best of breed tools, Nuvias provides a toolset that not only makes working with Nuvias and its vendor partners easier but gives partners the facilities to develop and market their business, building and supporting their growth. Nuvias Digital offers partners a choice of tools designed to answer the needs of diverse businesses, to help them ride the next wave of channel growth. This modular approach to the toolset provides a foundation for future development as well as choice for partners, addressing the needs of a range of diverse partner businesses.

With Nuvias Digital, partners will be able to:

Manage subscription services & contracts

Track order status and delivery dates in real time

Gain visibility of available inventory and incoming lead-times

Access on-demand learning modules

Syndicate social media feeds from selected vendors and solution topics

Download pre-branded sales & solution materials, such as campaigns in a box

Execute lead generation campaigns and manage opportunities

Book & manage scheduled course bookings

Log, manage and track support tickets

Nuvias Digital is available to Nuvias partners, providing access to a growing and evolving Partner Enablement toolkit, initially comprised of:

Nuvias SkillUP: on-demand training

Nuvias PowerUP: on demand marketing and communications

Nuvias Subscription Services: automation and provisioning, including XaaS subscriptions for Watchguard, Kaspersky and embedded Nuvias Capital financing solutions, facilitating the transition to an annuity model, where vendors do not offer their own programs.

Nuvias Supply Chain Portal: real-time inventory and order tracking

Nuvias Subscription Services will enable partners and their customers to access subscription-based technology solutions via the Nuvias Digital toolset. Nuvias Subscription Services will also offer vendors solutions, for example Checkpoint, in combination with Nuvias’ own partner focussed managed services. New vendor & Nuvias Subscription Services and solutions will be added to Nuvias Digital on an ongoing basis.

Nuvias Digital will help partners take advantage of the growth opportunities for the IT channel in 2021 and beyond, linked to the accelerated pace of Digital Transformation, an imperative for all businesses in view of the remote working practices that have become prevalent during the pandemic. As a digital sales enablement engine, coupled with Nuvias’ expert knowledge of technology and of the industry, it will support channel partners in riding the next wave of channel growth.

Karl Roe, VP - Digital Transformation and Customer Success at the Nuvias Group, commented: “We are excited to open up access to the toolkit and with it, to on-demand services that answer real partner requirements. Nuvias Digital is built on the transparency, visibility, technical know-how and business expertise the channel needs for digital enablement. Nuvias Digital automates the processes so that we can devote more time to personal, strategic conversations with our partners and customers. Choice is an essential quality of Nuvias Digital, as a fixed model, where one-size-fits-all, does not answer real-world requirements.”

Nuvias partners can register for Nuvias Digital from today with services commencing in August 2021.

About Nuvias Group

The Nuvias Group is the fast-growing European next generation distributor with a broad range of innovative services and solutions designed to secure customer success and accelerate partner and vendor growth. In collaboration with leading technology suppliers, we specialise in providing security, agility and manageability for clients, networks and cloud technology solutions through an ecosystem of highly skilled Channel partners. Discover more at www.Nuvias.com.

For further information, please contact:

Orietta Sutherberry

+44 (0)7741 149 367

orietta.sutherberry@nuvias.com