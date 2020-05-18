London, UK: 18/05/20 – As part of its continued expansion in to the Cloud market, Nuvias UC, the Unified Communications Practice of the EMEA high-value distributor, today announced the partnership with Acronis, a global leader in hybrid cloud solutions, to bring its Cyber Backup solutions to the channel.

As the second XaaS vendor to join Nuvias UC’s expanding portfolio of next generation technologies, Acronis is setting the standard for cyber protection through its innovative backup, anti-ransomware, disaster recovery, storage, enterprise file sync and share solutions with AI-based active protection technology and blockchain-based data authentication.

Acronis’s award-winning Backup Solution (with on-premise, cloud and hybrid options), reliably protects any data source on over twenty platforms - virtual, physical, cloud and mobile, regardless of the size or location of the data.

Steve Harris, CEO of Nuvias Unified Communications, says: “As a business, our aim is to be EMEA’s leading technology enabler, at the forefront of innovation, which is why we have combined the latest advancements in IT and telephony to reflect changes in the industry. The expansion of our cloud portfolio and the onboarding of next generation technologies, like Acronis, allow us to be able to lead our customers in embracing digital transformation and diversifying their offering in today’s competitive market.”

Harris continues: “One of the reasons we partnered with Acronis, is their industry-leading position, According to Enterprise Strategy Group, Acronis’ solution is outperforming the competition by a huge 300%, on account of its ease-of-use, agility, cost-efficiency and scalability. These are the type of vendors we want to be associated with, and Acronis are just one of the first new industry-leading vendors we will be announcing over the coming months, to carve our disruptive mark in the cloud market.”

Ronan McCurtin, Vice President Northern Europe at Acronis comments, “We’re proud to work alongside Nuvias UC and to be a part of their journey, as they expand further into the anything-as-a-service space. Our new partnership is a great opportunity to jointly deliver our complete cyber protection solutions to their partners, and we’re confident that through their demonstrated agile and knowledgeable team, they’ll drive significant growth for Acronis.”

Nuvias will be offering Acronis’s Cyber Backup Cloud solutions through its EMEA partner network, available to purchase through the Sales Account Management team or directly through HUB – the multi-tiered online webstore which has recently been developed further to allow for subscription billing and automated Acronis licence delivery.

About Nuvias Group

Nuvias Group is the pan-EMEA, high value distribution business, which is redefining international, specialist distribution in IT. The company has created a platform to deliver a consistent, high value, service-led and solution-rich proposition across EMEA. This allows partner and vendor communities to provide exceptional business support to customers and enables new standards of channel success.

The Group’s portfolio covers a comprehensive range of IT solutions, with the focus currently on three areas – Cybersecurity (based on the former Wick Hill); Advanced Networking (based on the former Zycko) and Unified Communications (based on the former SIPHON). In July 2017, Nuvias added Benelux value added distributor and security specialist DCB to the Group. All four award-winning companies had previously demonstrated their ability to provide innovative technology solutions from world-class vendors and deliver market growth for vendor partners and customers. Nuvias Group has 21 regional offices across EMEA, as well as serving additional countries through those offices. Turnover is in excess of $500 million.

About Acronis

Acronis leads the world in cyber protection - solving safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges with innovative backup, security, disaster recovery, and enterprise file sync and share solutions that run in hybrid cloud environments: on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. Enhanced by AI technologies and blockchain-based authentication, Acronis protects all data, in any environment, including physical, virtual, cloud, mobile workloads and applications. With 500,000 business customers, and a powerful worldwide community of Acronis API-enabled service providers, resellers and ISV partners, Acronis is trusted by 79 of the top 100 most valuable brands and has over 5 million customers. With dual headquarters in Switzerland and Singapore, Acronis is a global organization with offices worldwide and customers and partners in over 190 countries. Learn more at acronis.com.

