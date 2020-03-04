Nuvias Group to distribute the entire Tintri storage solutions range across EMEA

London, UK: 04/03/2020: The Nuvias Group, the high-value EMEA distributor, has been appointed to distribute the entire range of Tintri’s storage solutions, following the acquisition by Tintri’s parent company, DDN, of Nexenta and Western Digital’s IntelliFlash in 2019.

The IntelliFlash product family complements Tintri’s existing portfolio of intelligent infrastructure for enterprise storage with AI-enabled, high-performance NVMe-flash, and hybrid solutions so that business can transform data into actionable insight faster while achieving new levels of efficiency, simplicity, and cost savings.

NexentaStor, the market leader in Software Defined Storage (SDS) for 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) addresses the fast-growing AI and 5G-driven IoT markets with Multi-Cloud Data Management.

Paul Eccleston, Executive Chairman of the Nuvias Group commented: “Data management and storage solutions are increasingly at the top of our partners and their customers’ priorities; we are delighted to widen our portfolio to offer Tintri’s leading-edge, intelligent infrastructure, addressing a broad spectrum of customer requirements. Nuvias Channel Partners stand to benefit from this innovative range in terms of increased opportunity and business growth”.

Darren Gross, Sr. Director, International Channels at Tintri added: “Tintri has worked with Nuvias for over 5 years, helping us identify and onboard partners, and grow our footprint across the whole of EMEA. With DDN’s acquisition of the IntelliFlash and NexentaStor products, it was an easy decision to bring Nuvias on-board to support us in taking the new portfolio to market and develop the channel further with our continued focus on intelligent infrastructure. With the shared success we have had in the past, we are confident that this expanded partnership will be a positive one for both parties, as well as our valued partner and customer base”.

With IntelliFlash, Tintri addresses end-to-end data management challenges and enables enterprises to solve their most demanding data centre requirements across AI, analytics, IoT, multicloud, and virtualized environments.

About the Nuvias Group:

Nuvias Group is the pan-EMEA, high value distribution business, which is redefining international, specialist distribution in IT. The company has created a platform to deliver a consistent, high value, service-led and solution-rich proposition across EMEA. This allows partner and vendor communities to provide exceptional business support to customers and enables new standards of channel success.

The Group’s portfolio covers a comprehensive range of IT solutions, with the focus currently on three areas – Cybersecurity (based on the former Wick Hill); Advanced Networking (based on the former Zycko) and Unified Communications (based on the former SIPHON). In July 2017, Nuvias added Benelux value added distributor and security specialist DCB to the Group. All four award-winning companies had previously demonstrated their ability to provide innovative technology solutions from world-class vendors and deliver market growth for vendor partners and customers. Nuvias Group has 21 regional offices across EMEA, as well as serving additional countries through those offices. Turnover is in excess of $500 million.

About Tintri

Based in Silicon Valley, Tintri is a wholly owned subsidiary of DataDirect Networks (DDN), the data-at-scale powerhouse and world’s largest privately held storage company. Tintri delivers unique outcomes in Enterprise data centers. Tintri’s AI-enabled intelligent infrastructure learns your environment to drive automation. Analytical insights help you simplify and accelerate your operations and empower data-driven business insights. Thousands of Tintri customers have saved millions of management hours using Tintri. Choose differently, the choice is yours. Where will you invest your resources to increase the scale and value of your business? Learn more about the Tintri portfolio of solutions at https://www.tintri.com/products.

