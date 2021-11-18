Zaventem, Belgium – 18th November 2021 - Nuvias Group, the European high value distributor, is further accelerating its growth through a second investment this year, by acquiring Deltalink, the Value-Add Distributor (VAD) of cyber security and networking solutions, based in Belgium.

With the Deltalink acquisition, Nuvias adds to prior investments in the BeLux market, significantly augmenting its cyber security assets and extending its networking range. Deltalink brings a highly qualified team and long-standing vendor and partner relationships that extend and bolster our business enabling accelerated growth.

With Nuvias, Deltalink intercepts an opportunity, a rapid growth trajectory, through scalable service assets, such as expanded finance and logistics, and additional specialist services, increasing the value proposition for customers and partners.

Simon England, CEO of the Nuvias Group, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Deltalink and a highly focused, specialised team to our European family, as another important milestone in our growth path. This move testifies to our confidence in the IT channel, the BeLux market and the cyber security segment. Leveraging our combined vendor and partner network and expertise, enriched by scalable Nuvias specialist services, we can further intercept the considerable growth opportunity ahead of us.”

Henk Snijders, MD, Nuvias Benelux, said: “We are excited to be adding Deltalink to the Nuvias BeLux team. With Deltalink, Nuvias builds on its existing cybersecurity portfolio, extending its footprint and further investing in the BeLux market. We have strong alignment on customer-focused philosophy, making for a highly synergistic collaboration”.

Johan Cools and Jean-Christophe Thiry, Managing Partners at Deltalink, commented: “Joining Nuvias heralds the next phase of growth and development for Deltalink. Nuvias’ reach and range will help us boost our own and our partners’ success.”

About Nuvias Group

The Nuvias Group is the fast-growing European next generation distributor with a broad range of innovative services and solutions designed to secure customer success and accelerate partner and vendor growth. In collaboration with leading technology suppliers, we specialise in providing security, agility and manageability for clients, networks and cloud technology solutions through an ecosystem of highly skilled Channel partners. Discover more at www.Nuvias.com.

For further information, please contact:

Orietta Sutherberry

+44 (0)7741 149 367

orietta.sutherberry@nuvias.com