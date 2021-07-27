Nuvias Frontier is designed to support emerging vendors and new, innovative technology from early engagement to scalable acceleration in the channel.

Woking, UK: 27/07/2021: Nuvias, the high-value European distributor, is announcing a new European programme, exclusively focused on nurturing emerging vendors and new, innovative technology in the cybersecurity and networking segments. The Frontier programme provides a platform tailored to the needs of emerging technology providers, as well as specialist VARs & MSPs looking to deploy new, innovative and disruptive solutions.

“There is a seemingly never-ending stream of new, innovative and disruptive start-ups, especially in Cybersecurity, which remains incredibly fragmented at the vendor level, despite the record level of M&A activity over the last two years. That is why we want to provide specialised focus and tap into the opportunity of emerging vendors and technologies” commented David Harvey, VP Vendor Alliances at the Nuvias Group. “We designed the Frontier programme to address the specific requirements of this segment from a vendor, technology and channel perspective, enabling us to select the right opportunities and drive early engagement to scalable acceleration.”

The programme, delivered ‘as-a-service' to vendors, includes a range of bespoke services as well as an integrated VAR/MSP module. Frontier will leverage the Nuvias Digital toolset for what will be mostly a cloud-native audience. Frontier is launching in Germany and the Benelux with specialist sales and pre-sales resources and in the UK via Cloud Distribution, a Nuvias Group company with a specialist track record of engaging with new and emerging technology providers.

Deep Instinct, a cybersecurity innovator who has developed a game-changing, intelligent threat prevention solution based on deep learning, is the first vendor to join Frontier.

Graham Howton, Channel and MSSP Manager at Deep Instinct commented: “Nuvias’ Frontier programme responds to our requirements for support in an emerging, high-growth phase of our business. We were keen to partner with a channel champion that has the coverage and ability to evangelise and amplify our proposition to the market, and that is compatible and a direct extension our own sales and marketing activity. Frontier is exactly what we were looking for to take our unique, disruptive and game-changing technology to market.”

