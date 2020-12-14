Cwmbran, UK: 14/12/20 – Nuvias UC, the Unified Communications Business of the Nuvias Group, a leading, high-value, solutions-led European distributor, is announcing a solution that supports firms affected by coronavirus, by bolstering their finances, helping them preserve end user capital and boost their cash flow.

The solution exclusively available at Nuvias UC, known as GoMonthly, is a highly competitive offering which allows end users to spread the cost of hardware, software and services over longer periods, is available from today alongside the Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering, suitable for larger projects, to respond to the difficult economic environment that businesses are facing.

GoMonthly seamlessly integrates with Nuvias UC’s multi-tiered webstore, HUB, and offers a simple and automated monthly payment solution with instant quotes and minimal sign-up requirements, for both resellers and end users, making budgeting easier and increasing the closure rate for the Channel.

Jeremy Keefe, CEO at Nuvias UC, said: “As the market shifts towards subscription and agency models, it is inevitable that businesses will expect this across all technology, whether that be hardware or software, and our Channel partners will need to fulfil this, even when the vendors aren’t offering this themselves.”

Keefe continues “Our team have been working on the most flexible and competitive offering for our partners, bridging the gap where no offer is available; we are confident that this will help our partners grow and give them a real differentiator in today’s market.”

GoMonthly will be available in the UK market only, exclusively through HUB – Nuvias UC’s multi-tiered webstore.

About Nuvias Group

Nuvias Group is the pan-EMEA, high value distribution business, which is redefining international, specialist distribution in IT. The company has created a platform to deliver a consistent, high value, service-led and solution-rich proposition across EMEA. This allows partner and vendor communities to provide exceptional business support to customers and enables new standards of channel success.

The Group’s portfolio covers a comprehensive range of IT solutions, with the focus currently on three areas – Cybersecurity (based on the former Wick Hill); Advanced Networking (based on the former Zycko) and Unified Communications (based on the former SIPHON). In July 2017, Nuvias added Benelux value added distributor and security specialist DCB to the Group. All four award-winning companies had previously demonstrated their ability to provide innovative technology solutions from world-class vendors and deliver market growth for vendor partners and customers. Nuvias Group has 21 regional offices across EMEA, as well as serving additional countries through those offices. Turnover is in excess of $500 million.

