Cwmbran, UK: 01/03/21: Nuvias UC, the Unified Communications Business of the Nuvias Group, a leading, high-value, solutions-led European distributor, today announces it has secured a new contingent of expert employees to respond to increasing demand and support business expansion.

Nuvias UC specialises in voice, video, and cloud solutions, offering complementary high-value services to resellers and service providers in the IT Channel. With the new staff addition Nuvias UC business will grow its team by a substantial 10%.

The new, highly skilled staff, previously employed by ScanSource Europe, who closed the business following its acquisition by a third party, will be joining Nuvias UC this quarter, ready to make an impact for the beginning of the new financial year in April. Appointments include Nick Waldeck, who will become a part of the senior leadership team at Nuvias UC.

This move is part of a wider expansion strategy, widening Nuvias UC’s influence beyond the UC market to increase the focus on AV technology solutions.

According to Jeremy Keefe, Chief Executive Officer of Nuvias UC:

“This investment in staff will reinforce Nuvias UC’s mission to be the leading Unified Communications technology enabler across Europe. As our growing team focuses on new horizons, we are looking forward to delivering improved expertise and services to our partners to intercept new opportunities for joint growth.”



About the Nuvias Group

The Nuvias Group is the fast-growing European next generation distributor with a broad range of innovative services and solutions designed to secure customer success and accelerate partner and vendor growth. In collaboration with leading technology suppliers, we specialise in providing security, agility and manageability for clients, networks and cloud technology solutions through an ecosystem of highly skilled channel partners. Discover more at www.Nuvias.com.