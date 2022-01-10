Cwmbran, UK – 10th January 2022. As part of its exciting and fast-paced growth, driven by increased demand from its customer base to provide best of breed solutions across Europe, Nuvias UC announces the acquisition of Alliance Technologies GmbH, a UC specialised, value added distributor founded in 2001. Headquartered in Germany, Alliance Technologies focuses on technology services and intelligent communications. The acquisition of Alliance Technologies enables Nuvias UC to address the growing needs of the D-A-CH (Germany-Austria-Switzerland) market.

Speaking about the acquisition, Nuvias UC CEO Jeremy Keefe said “We have seen increasing demand for end-to-end UC solutions in continental Europe. In particular, we wanted to have a greater local presence in DACH where partners are looking for distributors with a strong portfolio to meet the varying needs of end user businesses who are transitioning to a hybrid work environment, combining home/remote working and office-based working. With Alliance Technologies’ expertise in voice, video, customer care, and cloud services, we will be able to offer even greater value to our existing partners and vendors. We look forward to welcoming the Alliance Technologies partners into the Nuvias UC channel network.”

Nuvias UC is well placed for growth having kept a laser focus on its core competency of unified communications and collaboration during the long days of the pandemic. Building unique partnerships with key vendors such as Zoom. Poly, Yealink and Logitech, the distributor strengthened its portfolio to offer a comprehensive range of solutions for its customers to enable end users to work remotely while laying the groundwork for improved, easy to use, collaborative solutions as employees return to the office.

Dietmar Kraume, Managing Director, Alliance Technologies GmbH added “The blend of Alliance Technologies GmbH’s solutions and market presence, and Nuvias UC’s vendor partnerships and professional services expertise is a winning combination. We are looking forward to enabling our partners to address more of the market opportunities that they see growing on a daily basis.”

About Nuvias UC

Nuvias UC, focuses on enabling innovative Unified Comms, Collaboration and Cloud-based UC services and solutions. As the fastest growing pan European UC distributor, we make it easy for their partners to meet the needs of their customers by enabling the onboarding, deployment and support of UC products, services, and solutions from top-class vendors.

About Alliance Technologies

Alliance Technologies, formerly Alliance Trading, is an experienced distributor in the field of digital, future-proof communication and collaboration, and has been focused on this market space since 2001. Alliance Technologies offers solutions in the following areas:

All-IP services, PBX to Teams or Zoom migration, Teams Direct Routing and Zoom BYOC

UC equipment for individual workspaces, home working and conference rooms

Microsoft Teams and Zoom introduction or migration (Alliance Technologies is a Zoom Phone Certified Integrator)

Customer Care and Contact Centre

O365 and Azure cloud services

Interoperability, cross-system video communication

As a partner to the channel, Alliance Technologies offers consulting services at the highest level, decades of unified communication & collaboration experience, and 24/7 Follow the Sun managed service & support from two locations (Germany and Australia).

