Cwmbran, UK: 01/02/21: Nuvias UC, the Unified Communications business within Nuvias Group, a leading, high-value, solutions-led European distributor, announces the expansion of its relationship with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to become a wholesale Distributor as well as Master Agent across Europe.

Following the success of Nuvias UC’s X-a-a-S division, Konekt, as the Zoom Master Agent over the past 6 months, Nuvias UC is extending its remit to include the role of European Distributor. Under this new contract, Konekt partners will have the choice of purchasing Zoom licensing and products under the Zoom distributor model or via the Master Agents programme.

Jeremy Keefe, CEO of Nuvias UC and Konekt, said, “This was always going to be the next logical step towards developing our Zoom partnership. The Master Agent model has been perfect for our partners who require financial flexibility, easy scalability, and sales support. However, adding the option for wholesale, provides more opportunity to those who want to integrate Zoom into their own offering, add it as part of a larger service or simply want to have full control with their customer, not to mention the more lucrative margin opportunity.”

Ravi Patel, Head of Channel EMEA at Zoom, commented, “Our focus has always been about delivering high quality experiences to our users. As Zoom continues to grow, we’re always looking for new ways to optimise and enhance our routes to market. From our experience of working with Nuvias UC as a Master Agent, it’s evident that their team possesses exceptional knowledge of our service, products, and ecosystem. That’s why we’ve decided to add Nuvias as a distributor of Zoom licenses, to amplify our partnership and provide greater choice to our partners across Europe.”

In addition to Zoom licences and Zoom Phone, Nuvias UC, through Konekt, can also offer a range of compatible hardware products from leading vendors such as Poly, Yealink, AudioCodes and EPOS. Their suite of value-added services is also available to assist with deployment and support of Zoom and its ecosystem.

About Nuvias UC:

Siphon Networks Ltd, trading as Nuvias Unified Communications is a leading, high-value, specialist Unified Communications technology enabler, which was acquired to become part of the Nuvias Group in 2016. Headquartered in the UK, Nuvias UC (then Siphon) was founded in 2009 and quickly became well established in the UK and Benelux. It is now expanding rapidly across Europe.

In 2020, Nuvias UC launched its X-a-a-S division, Konekt. Built to help drive its partners forward in diversifying and adapting to future generation technologies and business models.

Both Nuvias UC and Konekt take an innovative approach to distribution, making it easy for resellers and partners to deliver a UC solution to end-users. This is achieved by providing a range of value-add services, built to support with deployment and management of solutions from world-leading vendors. Discover more at www.siphonnetworks.com or www.konekt.tech

Mission:

Nuvias UC’s mission is to help partners achieve their goals and grow their business, whilst continuing to evolve the channel. Its success is based around the key philosophy of ‘Innovate, Enable, Support’ which is Nuvias UC’s focus when offering services, solutions, and an expert team for both channel partners and vendors to lean on.

Vision:

Nuvias UC strives to be the leading Unified Communications Technology Enabler in Europe by helping our Customers succeed in delivering Innovative, Profitable and High-Quality services.

For further press information, please contact:

Orietta Sutherberry

+44 (0)7741 149 367

orietta.sutherberry@nuvias.com