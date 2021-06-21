Cwmbran 21/06/2021 -- Nuvias UC, a leading, high-value, solutions-led EMEA distributor, announces the expansion of its Zoom eco-system portfolio with the addition of video room systems provider, DTEN. The agreement makes DTEN’s best-in-class, video-first hardware available through Nuvias UC’s extensive network of distributors and resellers.

“The Nuvias UC partnership marks yet another exciting milestone in DTEN’s mission to provide frictionless, immersive, affordable technology available to everyone,” says Doug Remington, General Manager, EMEA at DTEN.

Remington continues, “Partnering with Nuvias UC allows us to meet the rapidly growing demand for our award-winning collaboration devices in meeting rooms, healthcare clinics, and classrooms throughout EMEA.”

This announcement comes shortly after Nuvias UC’s confirmation of its role as the only Zoom distributor and master agent across Europe.

Jeremy Keefe, CEO of Nuvias UC, commented “As a leading value-add distributor of unified comms, collaboration and cloud-based UC services and solutions, our focus is on providing Zoom-based solutions which are easy to procure and deploy. DTEN’s breakthrough technology will play a huge role in ensuring that we manage that successfully. From looking at DTEN’s impressive all-in-one solutions, it’s evident that they have a clear understanding of how to provide a high-quality Zoom experience to end-users, which is exactly what we look to offer to our channel partners.”

Callout features for DTEN devices include all-in-one technology combining video conferencing, content sharing and interactive whiteboarding for natural and dynamic user experiences, easy installation and wireless set-up, sleek and sustainable designs, crystal-clear audiovisual quality and built-in Zoom software.



“Innovation, efficiency and customer service are core values to both DTEN and Nuvias UC,” Remington added. “Together we will meet the needs of the rapidly evolving demands of the conferencing market."



DTEN products available through Nuvias UC include DTEN D7, DTEN ON, DTEN GO with DTEN Mate, and DTEN ME. These solutions will be bundled with Zoom licenses in Nuvias UC’s new Zoom+ DTEN offering, to enable easy procurement of the software and hardware together.

About Nuvias UC

Nuvias UC, the Unified Communications business of the Nuvias Group, focuses on enabling innovative Unified Comms, Collaboration and cloud based UC services and solutions. As the fastest growing UC distributor, they make it easy for their partners to meet the needs of their customers by enabling the onboarding, deployment and support of products, services, and solutions from top-class vendors.

About DTEN

DTEN is changing the way teams connect and collaborate through immersive video-first communications hardware and subscription services. Founded in 2015, DTEN has become a recognized international leader for innovation and accessibility in video conferencing, with solutions known for their "plug and play" simplicity, one tap connectivity and affordable pricing. DTEN is headquartered in San Jose, California and is found online at www.DTEN.com and www.linkedin.com/company/dten-global.



For additional information, please contact Nuvias UC on 01635 225000.