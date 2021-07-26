Cwmbran 26/07/2021 - Nuvias UC, a leading, high-value, solutions-led EMEA distributor, announces that Logitech’s award-winning business portfolio of video conferencing will now be a part of its UC&C solutions stack, available to channel partners, with the option of value-added support services.

The partnership widens Nuvias UC’s remote working and return to work offering, as resellers seek a range of options to offer to their customers, who are adapting to a new hybrid work model.

Jeremy Keefe, CEO of Nuvias UC commented: “We are delighted to have teamed up with Logitech, at a time when they’re making such an impact on how businesses work day-to-day. Their solutions-led portfolio aligns perfectly with our focus on providing the channel with an end-to-end experience. We can now provide a wider range of room solutions, due to Logitech complementing our existing Poly offering.”

Keefe also added: “Logitech’s interoperability with our other vendors – such as Pexip and Zoom – will create a wealth of new opportunities for our partners, and we’re looking forward to supporting them.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Nuvias,” said Sean McCarry, Head of Video Collaboration Europe at Logitech. “By collaborating with Nuvias we are ensuring our customers will get the quality deployment, support and services that they deserve.”

About Nuvias UC

Nuvias UC, the Unified Communications business of the Nuvias Group, focuses on enabling innovative Unified Comms, Collaboration and Cloud-based UC services and solutions. As the fastest growing UC distributor, they make it easy for their partners to meet the needs of their customers by enabling the onboarding, deployment and support of products, services, and solutions from top-class vendors.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Almost 40 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Logitech’s Video Collaboration goal is to make video meetings accessible to every business and every individual, without sacrificing quality. We want to video-enable every meeting room, every workspace, and every home. Find Logitech and more on its video collaboration products at www.logitech.com/vc, the company blog or @LogitechVC.