31/01/2022 Cwmbran Building on successful collaboration with Yealink in the UK, Nuvias UC now offers the full range of Yealink solutions to partners in DACH, enabling them to address the growing demand for high-functioning UC solutions for hybrid work environments.

Since working closely together, Nuvias UC and Yealink have seen substantial business growth, thanks to strong working relationships combined with Yealink’s extensive portfolio and Nuvias UC’s expertise in the market. As a result, Nuvias UC’s success was recognised through five Yealink business awards in 2021.

Talking about the growth of Nuvias UC’s Yealink business, CEO, Jeremy Keefe shares some remarkable statistics:

"Nuvias UC has seen its Yealink business grow significantly and we expect this momentum to continue until the end of our financial year in March 2022. Demand in the UK has been very strong, with Nuvias UC reporting just under 600 percent revenue growth in Yealink’s video offerings, and nearly 350 percent revenue growth in its audio products. Naturally, the next logical step towards continuing this success is to open the Yealink opportunity to businesses within other countries and DACH is a joint priority."

Speaking about the expansion in DACH, Keefe says: “Through the DACH expansion, we will be offering the full suite of Yealink SIP and Microsoft Teams products, including meeting room solutions, executive business phones, headsets and workstations, video bars and many other solutions that meet the needs of employees in remote and office working environments. In conjunction with our recent acquisition of Alliance Technologies GmbH and the potential for growth, we believe this is the perfect time to offer Yealink’s broad range of solutions to DACH partners.”

To further support partners, Nuvias UC will be offering Yealink’s full portfolio through its webstore, HUB, which makes the procurement process simpler for partners and their customers by offering a fully white-labelled option, offering visibility of products, orders and hardware stock levels.

About Nuvias UC

Nuvias UC, focuses on enabling innovative Unified Comms, Collaboration and Cloud-based UC services and solutions. As the fastest growing pan European UC distributor, we make it easy for our partners to meet the needs of their customers by enabling the onboarding, deployment and support of UC products, services, and solutions from top-class vendors.

Discover more about Nuvias UC at www.nuvias-uc.com

About Yealink

Yealink is a global brand that specializes in video conferencing, voice communications and collaboration solutions with best-in-class quality, innovative technology and user-friendly experience. As one of the best providers in more than 140 countries and regions, Yealink ranks No.1 in the global market share of SIP phone shipments (Global IP Desktop Phone Growth Excellence Leadership Award Report, Frost & Sullivan, 2020).

Discover more about Yealink at www.yealink.com