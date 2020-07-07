The news in brief

Nuvias UC announces Konekt, a new XaaS focussed division.

Konekt will be separate, under a new brand, following the introduction of a Master Agency business model.

Konekt aligns with the objective of finding new revenue streams for partners.

Cwmbran, UK: 07/07/20: Nuvias UC, the Unified Communications Practice of the Nuvias Group, a leading, high-value, solutions-led EMEA distributor, today announced the launch of a new, independent division, Konekt, dedicated to next generation Cloud and XaaS technologies. The new division will further build upon the innovative development of Nuvias UC’s multi-tiered online platform – HUB.

Operating separately from Nuvias UC, which remains dedicated to enabling the channel to provide and support Unified Communications solutions, Konekt is focused exclusively on providing next generation Cloud and XaaS technologies, through an easy to consume wholesale and master agency business model.

Hub - the advanced commerce platform underpinning Konekt, was built by Nuvias UC from the ground up with the Channel in mind. Thanks to its dynamic and intelligent software, billing automation, master agent referrals and fully co-brandable interface, it enables partners to easily introduce, automate and accelerate their own digital offering, leveraging industry leading cloud vendors.

Steve Harris, CEO of Nuvias UC, said “We have always strived to ensure our business is at the forefront of the industry and have constantly been early adopters of new and disruptive technologies. Konekt is a further commitment to our partners that we will continue to find new ways for them to access additional revenue streams. By creating a dedicated, and independent division and a new Master Agent business model, we can help our partners embrace digital transformation, supporting them in the Cloud transition”.

For more information about Konekt, the solutions available and how you can sign up to use HUB, please contact 01635 959420 or info@konekt.tech. Alternatively, learn more by visiting: konekt.tech

