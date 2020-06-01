Cwmbran, UK: 01/06/20 – Nuvias UC, the Unified Communications Practice of the EMEA high-value distributor, today announced the expansion of its video portfolio through its new partnership with Pexip – a leading provider of enterprise video conferencing and collaboration solutions, named a Visionary in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions.

As part of the partnership, Pexip Cloud Video Conferencing solutions will strengthen Nuvias UC's already wide video conferencing portfolio, alongside other well-known brands such as Lifesize, BlueJeans, Poly, Yealink and Dolby. Nuvias enables the UC channel to deliver video solutions that integrate seamlessly with workflows and systems, allowing the user to benefit from an easy-to-use, rewarding communication experience.

As the #1 ranked Video Meeting Solution by Wainhouse Research, Pexip supports tools such as Microsoft Teams, Google Hangouts Meet, and Skype for Business in the same workflow as meeting room systems and mobile, desktop, or web users. Additionally, Pexip’s unique offering enables the channel to deliver a cloud-native platform provided as a service or deployed as a self-hosted solution, either on-premises or in any cloud environment.

“Video adoption has grown dramatically over the last five years and we continue to heavily invest in this area, now with the addition of Pexip” said Steve Harris, CEO of Nuvias UC. “The video opportunity for partners is vast and Nuvias has the best-in-class vendors, dedicated video engineering and installation team, pre-sales experts and full sales and marketing enablement to support them in maximising this.”

Henning Herdal, SVP Channels EMEA at Pexip comments: “As the channel continues to adapt to modern workplace trends, Nuvias UC has a comprehensive offering that will help them succeed both today and in the future. With its expertise and understanding of the video conferencing and collaboration market, combined with its specialist reseller and service provider network, Nuvias UC is an ideal addition to Pexip’s partner network.”

Nuvias UC will be the only distributor to be able to supply 3 of the 4 visionary meeting solutions from Gartners Magic Quadrant and will be delivering Pexip video conferencing solutions through its EMEA partner network, offering training and free trials to ensure expert sales consultancy as well as other value-added services.

About Nuvias Group

Nuvias Group is the pan-EMEA, high value distribution business, which is redefining international, specialist distribution in IT. The company has created a platform to deliver a consistent, high value, service-led and solution-rich proposition across EMEA. This allows partner and vendor communities to provide exceptional business support to customers and enables new standards of channel success.

The Group’s portfolio covers a comprehensive range of IT solutions, with the focus currently on three areas – Cybersecurity (based on the former Wick Hill); Advanced Networking (based on the former Zycko) and Unified Communications (based on the former SIPHON). In July 2017, Nuvias added Benelux value added distributor and security specialist DCB to the Group. All four award-winning companies had previously demonstrated their ability to provide innovative technology solutions from world-class vendors and deliver market growth for vendor partners and customers. Nuvias Group has 21 regional offices across EMEA, as well as serving additional countries through those offices. Turnover is in excess of $500 million.

About Pexip

Pexip simplifies complex video conferencing to empower teams to meet, regardless of location or technology. Our scalable, cloud-native platform enables high-quality video meetings, interoperability with Microsoft and Google solutions, and video system device registration. Customers can deploy Pexip on their own privately hosted servers, in their own cloud subscription of choice (Azure, Google Cloud or AWS), as a hybrid, or as a service. With a diverse set of APIs, Pexip can be customized to fit customers’ unique needs. The solution is sold through 300 channel partners in 75 countries and used in more than 190 countries.