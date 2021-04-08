Cwmbran, UK: 08/04/2021 – Nuvias UC, the Unified Communications arm of the Nuvias Group, a leading, high-value EMEA distributor, today announced that John Taylor will be joining the business as non-executive Chairman.

Nuvias UC is announcing a change in its leadership team, following the decision by company founders, Steve Harris and Rob Smith, Chairman and Non-Executive Advisor respectively, to leave the company. Jeremy Keefe, Nuvias UC’s CEO has appointed John Taylor, a member of the Rigby Group, as the new non-executive Chairman, taking over the responsibilities.

Jeremy Keefe, CEO, commented: “It’s been a pleasure to work with Steve and Rob over the recent months and it has become clear that they are valued leaders within Nuvias UC. We’re truly grateful for their contribution to the company’s success and we wish them all the best for the future.”

Nuvias UC’s outgoing Chairman, Steve Harris, said: “Rob and I have made this decision with the confidence that Nuvias UC will continue to grow under the experienced leadership of Jeremy Keefe, working alongside John Taylor. We would both like to thank our partners, customers, and team for contributing to our success over the last 11 years.”

About the Nuvias Group

The Nuvias Group is the fast-growing European next generation distributor with a broad range of innovative services and solutions designed to secure customer success and accelerate partner and vendor growth. In collaboration with leading technology suppliers, we specialise in providing security, agility and manageability for clients, networks, and cloud technology solutions through an ecosystem of highly skilled channel partners. Discover more at www.nuvias.com