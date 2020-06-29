Cwmbran, UK: 29/06/20: Nuvias UC, the Unified Communications Practice of the Nuvias Group, a leading, high-value, solutions-led EMEA Distributor, announces its European partnership with Zoom Video Communications and its appointment to Master Agent for Zoom.

Leveraging many years of experience in distributing and supporting video solutions, Nuvias also announces the availability of Zoom Room bundles consisting of Zoom Room compatible video hardware from Poly, Zoom licenses, plus white labelled installation and support services.

“Zoom is the leader in the Unified Communications field and when you add Nuvias UC’s technical expertise and services along with the hardware bundles, it’s a no-brainer,” said Ravi Patel, EMEA Channel Leader, Zoom. “We’re looking forward to seeing how both companies and our channel partners grow from this partnership.”

In addition to Nuvias UC delivering an enhanced Zoom Room experience, the new master agency status means that Nuvias UC Channel Partners across Europe will be able to sell Zoom licenses as approved agents. The Nuvias Master Agent program, for the first time, gives channel partners across Europe the ability to deliver the complete Zoom Platform to their customers, including Zoom Phone, Zoom Meetings, Zoom Rooms, and Zoom Webinars.

“We’re proud to onboard Zoom within our expanding portfolio. This further endorses our position in enabling the Channel to leverage new opportunities across Europe,” said Steve Harris, CEO, Nuvias UC. “Together, we provide the channel with a simple, end-to-end solution they can leverage to support the huge base of end users, optimizing their Zoom experience.”

Ranked as a market-leader in Meeting Solutions in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant (2019), Zoom further complements Nuvias UC’s already powerful video portfolio. Zoom is the first vendor within a new master agency business model for Nuvias UC, with channel partners acting as sub-agents on a referral basis rather than a direct resale model.

For more information, please contact uc.marketing@nuvias.com or visit: www.nuvias.com/uc

About the Nuvias Group:

Nuvias Group is the pan-EMEA, high value distribution business, which is redefining international, specialist distribution in IT. The company has created a platform to deliver a consistent, high value, service-led and solution-rich proposition across EMEA. This allows partner and vendor communities to provide exceptional business support to customers and enables new standards of channel success. The Group’s portfolio covers a comprehensive range of IT solutions, with the focus currently on three areas – Cybersecurity (based on the former Wick Hill); Advanced Networking (based on the former Zycko) and Unified Communications (based on the former SIPHON). In July 2017, Nuvias added Benelux value added distributor and security specialist DCB to the Group. All four award-winning companies had previously demonstrated their ability to provide innovative technology solutions from world-class vendors and deliver market growth for vendor partners and customers. Nuvias Group has 21 regional offices across EMEA, as well as serving additional countries through those offices. Turnover is in excess of $500 million.