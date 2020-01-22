London, U.K. – 22 January 2020 – Irish commercial property legal services provider, OCWM Law, has deployed document and email management solution, iManage Cloud, to establish and facilitate best practice-led information lifecycle management in the organisation. Ascertus Limited, with its extensive experience in providing tailored information and document lifecycle management solutions to law firms and corporate legal departments, has implemented iManage Cloud at this Dublin-based firm.

OCWM Law is benefitting from easy access to documents enabled by standardised digital processes for information management, complete with audit trails for security and governance. iManage Cloud’s integration is also a huge convenience for users as they can file important emails into the relevant matter workspaces in the document management system, with a single click.

A young and growing law firm, OCWM Law’s decision to implement iManage Cloud is underpinned by a ‘cloud-only’ strategy for technology adoption. Explaining the firm’s rationale, Philip O’Connor, Managing Partner, at OCWM Law, said, “In this day and age, given how reliable and secure cloud technology is, we don’t need to invest in large server rooms and hardware to deploy business-critical applications. Using a document management-related analogy, our approach to the cloud is very similar to going paper-less – we want to be server-less.”

OCWM Law chose Ascertus for its reputation in Ireland for implementing iManage solutions. Aoife Cullen, Office Manager at OCWM Law, added, “From speaking to other iManage and Ascertus customers in Ireland, we felt confident of our decision to invest in these two organisations. Implementation of iManage Cloud has been painless. Ascertus and our IT service provider worked collaboratively to deliver the solution to the firm. Our involvement was only in the initial design stages to decide on things like policies for file naming and matter workspaces in the application. It could not have gone smoother.”

“Cloud technology gives growing law firms the ability to deploy the same business applications as the bigger players,” Jon Wainwright, Sales and Marketing Director of Ascertus Limited, commented. “OCWM Law’s cloud-only strategy is well thought through and will deliver significant business advantage to the firm.”

About Ascertus Limited

Ascertus provides information and document lifecycle management consultancy, software solutions and IT support services to law firms and corporate legal departments. Based in Central London, the company offers a full range of professional services – from consultancy, business analysis and project management; to software implementation, training, documentation and technical support – delivering bespoke email, contract and document management solutions in on-premises and privately hosted environments. The company has successfully delivered and managed some of the largest iManage Work installations at customer sites in the UK. For more information, visit: www.ascertus.com.

