Easy-to-use, customisable MC883 A3 colour multifunction printer, combines flexible document management with fast print speeds and superb 1200 x 1200 dpi print resolution

Egham, 12 February 2020 – OKI Europe has launched the new MC883, a versatile, easy-to-use A3 colour, smart multifunction printer (MFP) featuring outstanding colour print and copy performance, customisable colour touch-screen operation and smart software solutions that enable flexible, efficient and secure document capture, collaboration and management.

MC883 A3 MFP Office Lifestyle

Powered by OKI’s pioneering digital LED technology, the MC883 produces super sharp, text and exceptional High Definition Colour images in ultra-high quality 1200 x 1200 dpi resolution on a range of media sizes, from A6 to 1.3m banners and weights of up to 256gsm. The MC883 is the latest addition to OKI’s portfolio of flexible A3 and A4, colour devices and part of the MC800 Series of A3 colour smart MFPs.

Ideal for the most demanding business environments, the MC883 reliably delivers high-volume, high-quality printing, scanning and copying, thanks to OKI’s digital LED technology in the print and scanner heads. It includes built-in stapling for up to 20 sheets, two output trays, a maximum paper capacity of over 2,000 sheets and print speeds of 35ppm. The new smart MFP also features comprehensive scan and document management functionality, including rapid scan speeds of up to 50ipm and a 100 sheet Reverse Automatic Document Feeder (RADF) for copying, scanning and faxing double-sided documents.

The MC883 has been ergonomically designed with the user in mind. It’s simple to set up, operate and maintain without the need for an engineer and has a comprehensive guided help function and consumables that users can quickly and easily replace themselves including fusers and belts. Furthermore, the 7” colour touchscreen is fully customisable making it easy to create and record custom Job Macros and save to the home screen for easy access, speeding-up frequent operations.

To help streamline document-intensive business processes and improve productivity, OKI’s flexible smart Extendable Platform (sXP) enables seamless integration between the MC883 and third-party solutions, including PaperCut MF and Drivve Image, as well as OKI exclusive software SENDYS Explorer. Suitable for small businesses, as well as enterprise use across a wide range of industries such as construction, healthcare and professional services organisations, sXP gives partners the flexibility to create solutions for OKI devices, helping businesses find the right solution for specific industry requirements and needs.

SENDYS Explorer is a powerful all-in-one software exclusive to OKI, that boosts efficiency by digitising, sharing and organising all documents in a flexible and secure way. Embedded in OKI’s Smart MFPs, SENDYS Explorer can be accessed via a web browser, enabling users to scan and securely manage documents across the organisation. Additional features include optical character recognition (OCR), email-to-fax, forwarding, conversion and uploading capabilities. SENDYS Explorer also enables users to privately access files, search text strings within a document’s content and track the status of all scanned jobs via the document repository.

“OKI’s MC883 is a fantastic addition to our portfolio of smart MFPs. It combines user-friendly design with extraordinary customised workflow capabilities and superb 1200 x 1200 dpi colour printing,” says Polfai Ng, Product & Propositions Manager, OKI Europe Ltd. “With OKI’s reliable, high-performance hardware, flexible software and sXP open platform architecture, this is an incredibly versatile device that helps organisations of all types and sizes to streamline complex, document-intensive workflows and boost productivity – without compromising on performance.”

To find out more, visit www.oki.com/eu

-End-

Notes to Editors:

MC883 [1]

Print resolution 1200 x 1200 dpi

Print speed A4: 35ppm colour/mono; A3: 20ppm colour/mono

Time to first print 9.5 seconds colour/mono

Time to first copy 10 seconds

Configuration

MC883dn: Duplex, networked MC883dnct: Duplex, networked, cabinet, 2nd tray MC883dnv: Duplex, networked, caster base, 2nd, 3rd and 4th tray

Maximum Paper capacity

MC883dn: 400 sheets MC883dnct with 2nd tray: 935 sheets MC883dnv with 2nd, 3rd and 4th tray: 2005 sheets



[1] Specification subject to change without notice. All trademarks acknowledged.

About OKI Europe

OKI Europe Ltd is a division of OKI Data Corporation, a global business-to-business brand dedicated to creating cost effective, professional in-house printers, applications and services which are designed to increase the efficiency of today’s and tomorrow’s businesses.

The company is well-established as one of Europe’s leading printer brands, in terms of value and units shipped. For over 60 years OKI Europe has been delivering advanced printing solutions worldwide, introducing ground-breaking technologies that support the needs of businesses large and small. Our pioneering development of digital LED printing technology has placed OKI at the forefront of the market in delivering high-definition, eco-friendly printing devices.

In addition to a vast portfolio of award-winning printers and MFPs, OKI offers a range of services to help optimise print and document workflows. This, together with an integrated suite of software technologies and tools, can help businesses take control of their print and document costs in a secure environment, whether office based, mobile or in the cloud.

Today OKI Europe employs over 500 staff in 15 locations (sales offices and production sites) and is represented in 60 countries throughout the EMEA region.

OKI Data Corporation is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., established in 1881 and Japan’s first telecommunications manufacturer.

Visit www.oki.com/eu for further information.

OKI Europe Ltd: Pamela Ghosal: pr@okieurope.com +44 (0) 208 2192190

Whiteoaks: Ella Thompson: ellat@whiteoaks.co.uk +44 (0) 1252 727313