New C650 provides speed, quality, reliability and ROI in one compact package thanks to Space Saving Technology

Egham, 10 November 2020 – OKI Europe Ltd announces the launch of the C650 the world’s smallest A4 colour printer. Available from January 2021, the C650 delivers the performance, media handling and cost-efficiency of a class-leading workgroup device in the format of an A4 colour desktop printer. Designed for any business that has limited space, the C650 will fit comfortably into the smallest of spaces while printing high volumes quickly and in professional quality, making it ideal for use across a variety of sectors including retail, hotels, restaurants, healthcare, education and construction.

OKI C650

Powered by OKI’s pioneering digital LED technology, the C650 delivers high-speed printing in rich LED colour, perfect for handling everything from everyday documents to all manner of marketing collateral and signage. The device prints 35 pages per minute and can handle media as light as 60gsm and up to 256gsm, and from B8 up to 1.32m in length.

The C650’s innovative Space Saving Technology includes full front access which significantly reduces the amount of space needed to operate the printer compared to a device with a similar footprint by uniquely ensuring all operations are performed from the front of the device. When it comes to maintaining the C650, only a 2cm space is required around the sides, so it can fit into the tightest of spaces for all operations.

Reliability was a key area of focus in the C650’s development and the extensive use of high value componentry in place of plastic makes this one of the most robust printers in its class, guaranteeing a long and hassle-free life. Separate toners and long life drums enable a high duty cycle and maximum use of consumables ensuring the C650 keeps printing and printing, making it ideal for organisations requiring high volume printing and high colour coverage.

OKI recommends the use of ABBYY FineScanner, the first AI-powered smart mobile scanner for scanning paper documents and getting perfect digital copies to print and store. This adds scanning capabilities to the C650, removing the need for a separate desktop scanner or MFP taking up valuable space in your business. Customers can also subscribe to The Design Hub powered by Shoppa, providing a one-stop-shop for design and printing needs. This user-friendly creative platform empowers businesses to produce professional quality, fully personalised visual communications and marketing collateral in-house, in a few simple clicks.

“Space is an important consideration for so many businesses when it comes to choosing the right printer,” says Lee Webster, General Manager Product Marketing, OKI Europe Ltd. “Typically, buying a compact printer means having to compromise on performance, productivity, quality or cost-efficiency. The C650 turns this on its head, providing exceptional print quality, superior speed and reliability while delivering true ROI. This small yet powerful and robust printer will finally tick all the boxes for so many businesses, whether they’re looking for a device to sit in a busy warehouse, on a production line, in a compact kiosk or in the back office.”



With organisations and businesses requiring as much support as possible during these challenging times, in addition to an extended 3-year warranty on product registration, as part of its ‘Adapt Today’ campaign, OKI is offering a Business Agility pack with an approximate value of €500* with the purchase of a C650 and a set of CMYK toners. The pack includes a free** six-month subscription to The Design Hub and ABBYY FineScanner Premium, media for sector-specific applications and access to templates and artwork. These tools and assets are designed to help businesses quickly adapt their customer signage and communications to changing circumstances, such as adhering to government guidelines or reacting to evolving market and social trends, without having to rely on third party suppliers.

To find out more, visit www.oki.com/eu

*Terms & conditions apply. Approximate values quoted.

**Registration required

-End-

Notes to Editors:

“World’s Smallest High Performance A4 Colour Printer” – based on OKI research conducted in September 2020 and includes comparably powerful devices. However, the C650 is even smaller than devices at speeds of less than 25ppm

C650[1]

Print resolution

o 1200 x 1200 dpi

o 1200 x 1200 dpi Size

o 290x395x430mm(HxWxD)

o 290x395x430mm(HxWxD) Operating space required

o 490 x 435 x 654mm (HxWxD)

o 490 x 435 x 654mm (HxWxD) Print speed

o 35ppm colour/mono

o 35ppm colour/mono Time to first print

o 6.5 seconds colour/mono

o 6.5 seconds colour/mono Maximum Paper capacity

o 1,940 sheets of 80gsm

[1]Specification subject to change without notice. All trademarks acknowledged.

OKI Europe at a glance

OKI Europe is a division of OKI Data Corporation, a global business-to-business brand and pioneer of award-winning digital LED printer technology. Its compact, robust and leading-edge products combined with customer-centric solutions, empower businesses to create and print professional quality applications in-house. Used by organisations across a range of sectors including retail, graphic arts (print for profit), education, healthcare, hospitality & events, construction, engineering, chemical and more, OKI’s printers are renowned for their innovation, reliability, unrivalled media handling capabilities and superb colour quality.

OKI Europe employs approximately 500 staff in 15 locations and is represented in 60 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, India and Africa. For more information, visit www.oki.com/eu or follow us @OKI_Europe_Ltd

OKI Europe Ltd: Pamela Ghosal: pr@okieurope.com + 44 (0) 208 2192190

Whiteoaks: Ella Thompson: ellat@whiteoaks.co.uk +44 (0) 1252 727313