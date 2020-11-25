Free* Business Agility Pack, valued at €500*, will help businesses quickly produce, print and place visual communications on-demand

Egham, 25 November 2020 – OKI Europe is offering customers a free* Business Agility Pack valued at approximately €500* as part of its ‘Adapt Today’ campaign. The offer is another step in OKI Europe’s ongoing efforts to help businesses and organisations adapt and respond to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

OKI Europe launches 'Adapt Today' Campaign

With many businesses needing support to remain operational, the Business Agility Pack includes software tools and assets to help organisations quickly adapt their customer signage and communications to changing circumstances, such as adhering to government guidelines or reacting to evolving market and social trends, without having to rely on third party suppliers. The offer is available to new customers with the purchase of an eligible OKI colour printer and a set of OKI Original CMYK toners, alongside an extended 3-year warranty on product registration. Customers that already own an OKI colour printer can claim their pack when they purchase a set of OKI Original CMYK toners*.

The Business Agility Pack includes a free* six-month subscription to The Design Hub and ABBYY FineScanner Premium, media for sector-specific applications and access to templates and artwork.

The Design Hub, powered by Shoppa, is a creative software that provides businesses with a one-stop-shop for all design and printing needs, empowering businesses to create and print professional quality, fully personalised visual communications and marketing collateral in-house in a few simple clicks. With custom media files embedded within the print settings of The Design Hub, users can immediately print on a range of media types and sizes, at the touch of a button, without the need for specialist skill-sets. The Design Hub also enables users to monitor the consumables levels of connected OKI printers, with automated notifications when new consumables are required. Consumables are easy to source and purchase via links to authorised OKI partners for continuous, hassle-free printing.

ABBYY FineScanner is the first AI-powered smart mobile scanner for scanning paper documents such as customer receipts, invoices and sales coupons, and getting perfect digital copies to print and store. This adds smart scanning capabilities to the chosen OKI printer and removes the requirement to invest in a bulky desktop scanner or multifunction printer.

The pack also includes a variety of different media for sector-specific applications and access to a range of different templates and artwork to help businesses quickly adapt their customer signage and communications, further reducing time consuming and costly reliance on third party suppliers.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have focused on helping businesses and organisations adapt to the daily challenges they have been facing. This includes helping them respond to evolving customer demands by offering new services, as well as keeping customers engaged and safe while adhering to changing official guidelines,” says Pamela Ghosal, General Manager Marketing Communications EMEA, OKI Europe Ltd. “Having helped over 700 businesses to operate safely and efficiently with our free social distancing signage and graphics over the past six months, we recognise the ongoing difficulties businesses face and are committed to supporting even more businesses through our ‘Adapt Today’ campaign. With nearly 80% of business activity being disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic[1] the ability to quickly adapt to the new tomorrow, whatever it may bring, is critical to survival. Our Business Agility Pack offers software and tools to help organisations remain operational during these tough times, providing them with the flexibility to be more agile by challenging the norm and being more self-sufficient. This will help them educate and engage their customers while guiding purchasing decisions by creating and printing visual communications quickly and cost-efficiently in a professional quality, in-house and on-demand.”

This offer applies to the following OKI printers:

C612

C712

C800 Series (C824, C834, C844)

MC800 Series (MC853, MC873, MC883)

Pro9431

Organisations that wish to take advantage of the offer should visit www.oki.com/eu

* Terms & Conditions apply. Approximate values quoted.

[1] Cascade Insights, March 2020

