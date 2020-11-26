New campaign will see company offer free* Business Agility Pack valued at €500* to help businesses produce, print and place visual communications on-demand

Egham, 26 November 2020 – OKI Europe has launched a new marketing campaign to help organisations adapt and respond to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The ‘Adapt Today’ campaign, is the next phase in OKI Europe’s ongoing efforts to support businesses across the EMEA region, offering customers a free* Business Agility Pack valued at approximately €500*.

With many businesses needing support to remain operational, the ‘Adapt Today’ Business Agility pack includes software tools and assets to help organisations quickly adapt their customer signage and communications to changing circumstances, such as adhering to government guidelines or reacting to evolving market and social trends, without having to rely on third party suppliers.

“Having already helped over 700 businesses to operate safely and efficiently with our social distancing campaign over the past 6 months, we recognise the ongoing challenges businesses are facing and we are committed to continuing to support them to remain operational during these tough times” says Pamela Ghosal, General Manager Marketing Communications EMEA, OKI Europe Ltd.

“With nearly 80% of business activity being disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic[1] the ability to quickly adapt to the new tomorrow, whatever it may bring, is critical to survival. Our ‘Adapt Today’ campaign is designed to provide organisations greater flexibility and agility to challenge the norm and be more self-sufficient while helping them continue to engage with customers, keeping them informed and safe, while guiding purchasing decisions,” concludes Ghosal.

The Business Agility Pack includes a six-month subscription** to The Design Hub and ABBYY FineScanner Premium, media for sector-specific applications, and access to templates and artwork.

The Design Hub, powered by Shoppa, is a creative software that provides businesses with a one-stop-shop for all design and printing needs, empowering businesses to create and print professional quality, fully personalised visual communications and marketing collateral in-house in a few simple clicks. With custom media files embedded within the print settings of The Design Hub, users can immediately print on a range of media types and sizes, at the touch of a button, without the need for specialist skill-sets.

ABBYY FineScanner is the first AI-powered smart mobile scanner for scanning paper documents such as customer receipts, invoices and sales coupons, and getting perfect digital copies to print and store. This adds smart scanning capabilities to the chosen OKI printer and removes the requirement to invest in a bulky desktop scanner or multifunction printer.

The pack also includes a variety of different media for sector-specific applications and access to a range of templates and artwork to help businesses quickly adapt their customer signage and communications, further reducing time consuming and costly reliance on third party suppliers.

The offer is available to new customers with the purchase of an eligible OKI colour printer and a set of OKI Original CMYK toners, alongside an extended 3-year warranty on product registration. Customers that already own an OKI colour printer can claim their pack when they purchase a set of OKI Original CMYK toners*.

Organisations that wish to take advantage of the offer should visit www.oki.com/eu

* Terms & conditions apply. Approximate values quoted.

** Registration required

[1] Cascade Insights, March 2020

