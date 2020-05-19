OKI partners with Floralabels to help retailers and businesses encourage social distancing with high impact visual communications

Egham, 19th May 2020 – OKI Europe is providing free* social distancing media and artwork to help support businesses both during the COVID-19 pandemic and through the transition back to a new normality.

OKI Social Distancing Signage Across Industries

Recognising that it can be challenging for businesses to create and implement vital social distancing signage quickly, OKI Europe has partnered with Floralabels to offer organisations free* media and artwork to create self-adhesive floor stickers that can be printed quickly and easily from an A3 colour printer. This will enable businesses operating now and those re-opening after enforced closures to become operational as quickly as possible while protecting the wellbeing of staff, customers and visitors.

The complimentary media pack includes circular floor stickers measuring 285 x 285mm and rectangular banners measuring 215 x 900mm and 297 x 1,320mm. The free supporting artwork available includes eye-catching designs and messaging that reminds people to keep two metres apart and indicates where customers should stand to maintain a safe distance when queueing.

“High impact visual communications are critical for encouraging social distancing. Even as the strict controls start to be lifted, social distancing is likely to remain a requirement for some weeks, potentially months to come, so organisations need measures in place to encourage and remind staff and visitors to adhere to the rules,” says Javier Lopez, General Manager, Vertical Solutions. “By providing free* media and supporting artwork to businesses now and throughout the transition back to a new form of ‘business-as-usual’, we can help minimise the time it takes to print and implement essential social distancing signage and support businesses to be operational while complying with the government regulations required to tackle the spread of Covid-19.”

All supporting artwork has been tested using OKI’s award-winning C800 Series retail ready printers and the same highly durable self-adhesive Floralabels media included in the offer. To print the floor stickers, businesses will require access to a printer that has the capabilities to handle the media, formats and sizing of each sticker.

Organisations that wish to take advantage of the offer should visit www.oki.com/eu

*Terms & conditions apply

