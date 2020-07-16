Special initiative uses familiar characters to help schools safely welcome children back to the classroom

Egham, 16 July 2020 – OKI Europe Ltd in Germany has partnered with the German broadcaster WDR for a special project to provide free visual aids for children based on a popular cartoon series to help them follow social distancing measures effectively.

Social Distancing

Schools, day care centres, paediatric practices, zoos, amusement parks and toy shops in Germany can take advantage of the offer of floor stickers designed with the look and feel of the children’s cartoon series ‘Die Sendung mit der Maus [1]’ (The Show with the Mouse). The initiative is helping to support educational establishments as they reopen following the easing of measures put in place to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

With effective visual communication, crucial to promoting social distancing, the scheme uses familiar cartoon characters to engage and encourage children to maintain a safe distance in a fun and friendly way.

“By providing floor stickers, we support schools, nurseries and other facilities for and with children in making the transition back to a new everyday life safe. The mouse has an extremely high recognition value and fun factor for children, which makes it easier for them to adhere to the distancing rules,” says Ibrahim Ahmet, Director Volume Sales and Marketing at OK Europe Germany.

The campaign is proving to be popular with educational establishments across Germany with 5,000 requests for the stickers received by OKI Europe Germany in just 2 days (maximum 20 stickers per order).

This approach forms part of a wider social distancing campaign OKI Europe is running to assist organisations to reopen quickly and safely.

Recognising that it can be challenging for any organisation to implement social distancing measures, OKI Europe is offering free* media and graphics to create self-adhesive floor stickers that can be printed quickly and easily from an A3 colour printer.



“High impact visual communications are critical for encouraging social distancing. Even as the strict controls have been lifted, social distancing is likely to remain a requirement for some weeks, potentially months to come, so organisations need measures in place as a reminder to keep a safe distance,” says Javier Lopez, General Manager, Vertical Solutions, OKI Europe Ltd. “Providing free* media will help minimise the time it takes to print and implement essential social distancing signage and support businesses and organisations, including educational establishments, to become operational again safely.”

For more information, visit www.oki.com/eu.

