Egham, 23 March 2021 – OKI Europe Ltd’s C650 A4 colour printer has received the Editor’s Choice Award from Print IT Reseller. OKI’s C650 is the world's smallest A4 high performance colour printer and has been recognised for delivering the performance, media handling and cost-efficiency of a leading workgroup device in the format of a super compact yet robust A4 desktop printer.

“Over the years, OKI has enjoyed tremendous success with its C series of A4 colour printers, and not just because of their small size, vibrant colour and fast print speeds. Thanks to a flat paper path, the printers can also handle an impressive variety of media, from banners to plant labels, giving businesses the ability to print a huge range of marketing material and signage in-house and on-demand. For small print runs, this is often cheaper and faster than using a commercial printer. As we emerge slowly from lockdown, being able to produce high quality signage to inform and alert customers and employees will be critical for every size of business. OKI’s C650 gives them that flexibility. Add in the opportunity for resellers to make money from consumables and media sales and we are delighted to give OKI’s C650 a PrintIT Reseller Editor’s Choice award.” Michelle Ryder, Editor, PrintIT Reseller

OKI’s pioneering digital LED technology makes the C650 a surprisingly powerful device for its small size, delivering high performance printing of everyday documents, marketing collateral and even signage, all in rich LED colour. The printer can handle media as light as 60gsm and up to 256gsm, dimensions from B8 up to 1.32m, and is capable of printing 35 pages per minute.

Innovative Space Saving Technology means all operations are performed from the front of the device, significantly reducing the space required to operate the C650 in contrast to devices of a comparable size. With only 2cm required around the sides, the printer conveniently fits into the tightest of spaces without compromising on performance or reliability, making it ideal for use across a variety of sectors that rely on the use of printed materials including retail, hotels, restaurants, healthcare, education, and construction.

Extensive use of high value componentry where most devices use plastic makes this one of the most robust printers in its class, guaranteeing a long, reliable and hassle-free life. A high duty cycle is enabled by separate toners and long-life drums while maximum use of consumables makes the C650 ideal for organisations that require a high volume of printing and a high colour coverage.

“We’re delighted to receive the Print IT Reseller Editor’s Choice Award for the C650,” said Lee Webster, General Manager, Product Marketing, OKI Europe Ltd. “This recognition reflects the market desire for high performance capabilities from a compact device without compromising on performance, productivity, quality or cost-efficiency which is the challenge we set out to solve with this printer. We’re proud to have created a truly unique printer that delivers on the requirements of so many businesses that need to print large volumes but have been restricted by lack of space. Whether they’re looking for a device to sit in a busy warehouse, on a production line, in a compact kiosk or in the back office, the powerful C650 ticks all the boxes, delivering superior print speeds, media flexibility, exceptional quality, reliability and true ROI.”

ABBYY FineScanner, the first AI-powered smart mobile scanner that creates perfect digital copies of paper documents to print and store adds scanning capabilities to the C650, removing the need for a separate desktop scanner or MFP taking up valuable space. Customers can also subscribe to The Design Hub powered by Shoppa, a one-stop-shop for designing and printing professional quality, fully personalised visual communications and marketing collateral in-house, in a few simple clicks.

With organisations and businesses requiring as much support as possible during these challenging times, in addition to an extended 3-year warranty on product registration, as part of its ‘Adapt Today’ campaign, OKI Europe is offering a Business Agility pack with an approximate value of €500* with the purchase of a C650 and a set of CMYK toners.

The pack includes a free** six-month subscription to The Design Hub and ABBYY FineScanner Premium, media for sector-specific applications and access to templates and artwork. These tools and assets are designed to help businesses quickly adapt their customer signage and communications to changing circumstances, such as adhering to government guidelines or reacting to evolving market and social trends, without having to rely on third party suppliers.

“World’s Smallest High Performance A4 Colour Printer” – based on OKI research conducted in September 2020 and includes comparably powerful devices. However, the C650 is even smaller than devices at speeds of less than 25ppm.

OKI Europe is a division of OKI Data Corporation, a global business-to-business brand and pioneer of award-winning digital LED printer technology. Its compact, robust and leading-edge products combined with customer-centric solutions, empower businesses to create and print professional quality applications in-house. Used by organisations across a range of sectors including retail, graphic arts (print for profit), education, healthcare, hospitality & events, construction, engineering, chemical and more, OKI’s printers are renowned for their innovation, reliability, unrivalled media handling capabilities and superb colour quality.

OKI Europe employs approximately 500 staff in 15 locations and is represented in 60 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, India and Africa. For more information, visit www.oki.com/eu or follow us @OKI_Europe_Ltd.

