Egham, 10 November 2020 – OKI Europe Ltd has announced the launch of the new super compact C650. Available from January 2021, the C650, delivers speed, versatility and professional print quality for retail businesses, enabling them to quickly respond to changing circumstances and customer demands. Thanks to unique Space Saving Technology, the C650 will sit comfortably in or on the POS desk or in the back office, making it ideally suited to busy retail environments and stores with high rent and where space is often limited.

Being able to quickly adapt to sudden changes is more important than ever for retailers. From social distancing signage to POS material, pricing and in-store promotions, window stickers, staff training material and product leaflets, the C650 provides professional print quality on demand. Retailers can deliver on the growing consumer demand for personalisation, particularly retailers who sell their own produce requiring customised labels or stickers to place on products and packaging.

The C650 provides high speed printing in rich LED colour using OKI’s pioneering digital LED technology and is perfect for printing everything from everyday business documentation to eye-catching collateral ready for the shop floor in 1200x1200dpi. Where retailers need to respond quickly to changing trends and market shifts, the C650 provides the easy usability and speed businesses require. The device will print 35 pages per minute and can handle media as light as 60gsm and up to 256gsm, and from B8 up to 1.32m in length.

“In the fast-moving retail sector, waiting on print suppliers can cause timely delays, yet devices that deliver on retailers’ needs are typically too bulky for shopping environments,” says Javier Lopez, General Manager Vertical Solutions, OKI Europe Ltd. “In the current climate, retailers need to be able to respond quickly to changing market conditions and drive shoppers back to brick and mortar stores. The C650 will help them do just that. Thanks to its small size, exceptional print quality, superior speed, reliability and superb media handling capabilities, retailers can be more self-sufficient, swiftly adapting to changing needs while saving on the cost as well as the delays of using a third-party print supplier.”

The C650’s innovative design includes full front access which reduces the amount of space needed to operate the printer compared to a similar sized device. When it comes to maintaining the device, only a 2cm space is required around the sides of the printer.

Reliability was a key area of focus in the C650’s development, addressing the need from busy retailers to ensure the printer is always available. The extensive use of high value componentry in place of plastic makes this one of the most robust printers in its class, guaranteeing a long and hassle-free life. Separate toners and long life drums enable a high duty cycle and maximum use of consumables so the C650 can keep printing and printing, making it ideal for retailers requiring high volume printing and high colour coverage.

OKI recommends the use of ABBYY FineScanner, the first AI-powered smart mobile scanner for scanning paper documents such as sales coupons and receipts, creating perfect digital copies to print and store. This adds scanning capabilities to the C650, removing the need for a separate desktop scanner or MFP taking up valuable space. Customers can also subscribe to The Design Hub powered by Shoppa, providing a one-stop-shop for design and printing needs. This user-friendly creative platform empowers businesses to produce professional quality, fully personalised visual communications and marketing collateral in-house, in a few simple clicks. With custom media files embedded within the print settings of The Design Hub, retailers can immediately print on a range of media types and sizes, at the touch of a button without the need for specialist skill-sets. The Design Hub also allows you to monitor the status of your C650 including consumables levels, with automated notifications when new consumables are required. Consumables are easy to source and purchase via links to authorised OKI partners for continuous, hassle-free printing.

With retailers requiring as much support as possible during these challenging times, in addition to an extended 3-year warranty on product registration, as part of its ‘Adapt Today’ campaign OKI is offering a Business Agility pack with an approximate value of €500*, with the purchase of a C650 and a set of CMYK toners. The pack includes a free** six-month subscription to The Design Hub and ABBYY FineScanner Premium, as well as media for sector-specific applications and access to templates and artwork. These tools and assets are designed to help retailers adapt to fluctuating footfall and changing government guidelines, communicating stock levels and restrictions and to promote alternative products, while helping shoppers safely navigate stores through visual communications printed on-demand, removing the need to rely on third party suppliers.

“World’s Smallest High Performance A4 Colour Printer” – based on OKI research conducted in September 2020 and includes comparably powerful devices. However, the C650 is even smaller than devices at speeds of less than 25ppm.

[1]Specification subject to change without notice. All trademarks acknowledged.

OKI Europe at a glance

OKI Europe is a division of OKI Data Corporation, a global business-to-business brand and pioneer of award-winning digital LED printer technology. Its compact, robust and leading-edge products combined with customer-centric solutions, empower businesses to create and print professional quality applications in-house. Used by organisations across a range of sectors including retail, graphic arts (print for profit), education, healthcare, hospitality & events, construction, engineering, chemical and more, OKI’s printers are renowned for their innovation, reliability, unrivalled media handling capabilities and superb colour quality.

OKI Europe employs approximately 500 staff in 15 locations and is represented in 60 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, India and Africa. For more information, visit www.oki.com/eu or follow us @OKI_Europe_Ltd

