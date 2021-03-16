Customisable multifunction printer recognised for innovation and adding value to the most demanding workplaces across different industry sectors

Egham, 16 March 2021 – OKI Europe’s MC883 A3 colour smart MFP has received an Office Oscar from OEN Magazine in recognition of its innovative features and the value it can add to organisations across a range of different sectors. The OEN Office Oscars are awarded to companies with new products, services or initiatives that are raising the bar in terms of standards, excellence, quality and value.

OKI’s MC883 Intelligent MFP Awarded OEN Office Oscar

The award is the latest accolade for the MC883 which has been designed to add value to workplaces in the most demanding environments including professional services, healthcare, and construction. The MC883 also received Print IT Reseller’s Editor’s Choice Award in 2020.

In professional services environments where fast, accurate and secure document management is essential to meeting client needs, the MC883 provides PIN and ID authentication to keep confidential documents constantly secure with full traceability. In busy 24/7 healthcare environments, the smart MFP provides non-stop support with round-the-clock availability and confidentiality of information. Badges, patient forms and medical information can be printed, scanned, stored, sent and accessed at any time of the day. Construction workgroups can rely on the MC883 to help keep projects on schedule and customers satisfied by providing uninterrupted on-site ability to print and scan documents and plans to a professional quality at any time. Furthermore, users can maintain the device in any environment without the need for a specialist engineer thanks to easy self-maintenance.

“Saving time and money, and with print performance and space front of mind, OKI’s smart A3 colour MFP, the MC883, is a welcome addition to the most demanding workplaces such as those in the healthcare sector, earning itself one of our coveted Office Oscars awards. Sporting an ergonomic design, the device boasts ease of use and low maintenance, ensuring professional quality and security in order to keep businesses running without any disruption” highlights Clare Brooks, OEN Editor.

Versatile and easy-to-use, the MC883 has been designed with the user in mind. Powered by OKI’s pioneering digital LED technology, this intelligent MFP produces super sharp text and exceptional High Definition Colour images in ultra-high 1200 x 1200 dpi resolution on a range of media sizes, from A6 to 1.3m banners and weights of up to 256gsm.

“Combining easily customisable workflow capabilities with user-friendly design and sharp 1200 x 1200 dpi colour printing, the MC883 has proven to deliver value in industries where reliable printing is in high demand,” says Polfai Ng, Product Marketing Manager, OKI Europe Ltd. “This intelligent printer provides the versatility that organisations with complex print requirements need to simplify their workflows without impacting performance or productivity thanks to its flexible software, high-performance componentry and sXP open platform architecture.”

With organisations and businesses requiring as much support as possible during these challenging times, in addition to an extended 3-year warranty on product registration, as part of its ‘Adapt Today’ campaign, OKI is offering a Business Agility pack with an approximate value of €500* with the purchase of a MC883 and a set of CMYK toners.

The pack includes a free** six-month subscription to The Design Hub and ABBYY FineScanner Premium, media for sector-specific applications and access to templates and artwork. These tools and assets are designed to help businesses quickly adapt their customer signage and communications to changing circumstances, such as adhering to government guidelines or reacting to evolving market and social trends, without having to rely on third party suppliers.



To find out more, visit www.oki.com/eu

*Terms & conditions apply. Approximate values quoted.

**Registration required

-End-

Notes to Editors:

OKI Europe at a glance

OKI Europe is a division of OKI Data Corporation, a global business-to-business brand and pioneer of award-winning digital LED printer technology. Its compact, robust and leading-edge products combined with customer-centric solutions, empower businesses to create and print professional quality applications in-house. Used by organisations across a range of sectors including retail, graphic arts (print for profit), education, healthcare, hospitality & events, construction, engineering, chemical and more, OKI’s printers are renowned for their innovation, reliability, unrivalled media handling capabilities and superb colour quality.

OKI Europe employs approximately 500 staff in 15 locations and is represented in 60 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, India and Africa. For more information, visit www.oki.com/eu or follow us @OKI_Europe_Ltd

OKI Europe Ltd: Pamela Ghosal: pr@okieurope.com + 44 (0) 208 2192190

Whiteoaks: Ella Thompson: ellat@whiteoaks.co.uk +44 (0) 1252 727313