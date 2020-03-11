LONDON, U.K., 11 March 2020 – LexisNexis® Enterprise Solutions has today announced that the conveyancing market’s largest solicitor practice, O’Neill Patient (ONP), has begun the roll out of LexisNexis® Visualfiles™ to replace the systems within their acquisition businesses.

In July 2019, it was announced that leading private investment company, Inflexion, had invested in property power house O’Neill Patient. Transacting over 100,000 conveyancing cases per year, the firm’s intention is to rapidly scale the organisation through a combination of acquisitions and continued investment in advancing the technical capabilities of their IT solutions.

Andrew Taylor, O’Neill Patient’s CTO, stated, “We are the UK’s leading tech-enabled B2B provider of conveyancing services and we believe that we can continue to differentiate our service offerings through thoughtful technology innovation alongside major IT investment. We are driven to ensure that we offer the best client experience available in a property transaction, and we are striving to do this by integrating our core efficient business process engine with forward thinking digital interfaces that make life simpler for our customers and introducers. A property transaction is an exciting time for people, and we believe it is our job to make that experience as smooth and stress free as possible. A combination of great systems, service and access to up-to-the minute information is the way to provide a service we can be proud of.”

Sue Brown at ONP commented, “I’m extremely proud of the continued excellence ONP has delivered in this evolving industry. Our use of technology to enhance the client experience has given us an edge, one which we look forward to developing with Inflexion’s impressive in‐house digital team to continue to innovate in our market and deliver an exceptional service at scale to our clients.”

As part of the acquisition, Inflexion also acquired top 200 Staffordshire based law firm, Grindeys. Andy Scaife, Group CEO, added, “We intend to adopt the same leading technologies in each of our strategic acquisitions, Grindeys are the first to transfer over to the core ONP solutions and our plans are to rapidly scale the business with additional law firms joining the group in the coming months.”

Andrew Lindsay, General Manager at LexisNexis Enterprise Solutions, said, “We have enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Sue and the team at ONP, they became a client back in 2002 and in that time we have seen them grow from a 20 user high street firm to a 300 user+ specialised market leading conveyancing outfit, now with the additional benefit of Inflexion’s backing. They have already built solutions that offer unique client interactions, deliver incredible efficiency gains, reduce case turnaround times and provide excellent customer service. However, their plans for expansion together with their ideas for improving the customer experience continue to push the boundaries of technology and the traditional legal market.”

With the further expansion of Visualfiles into Grindeys and planned roll outs in newly acquired businesses of ONP, Visualfiles has continued to consolidate its position as the case management solution of choice in the conveyancing sector. Six of the top 10 conveyancing firms in the UK today (based on transaction volume) are committed to Visualfiles.

About O’Neill Patient

O’Neill Patient Solicitors LLP is a well-established law firm based in Stockport in the North West of England. ONP processes over 100,000 transactions per year for residential property purchases and remortgages. The firm markets its services through its strong relationships with panel managers, mortgage brokers and banks, whose referrals make up around 90% of ONP’s businesses.

Their growth and success has been built around a commitment to providing value for money, and a high quality of service to both their private and business clients.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 10,600 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

LexisNexis® Visualfiles™ is offered by LexisNexis® Enterprise Solutions (www.lexisnexis-es.co.uk). A legal workflow and case management system, the solution can optimise almost any process in any business to help save time and money, use resources more effectively, and provide client service excellence. More than 30,000 individuals use Visualfiles every day to deliver cost savings when providing their services.

