Virtual event in October will allow leading Salesforce architects to discuss ideas, opportunities, and strategies to maximize the value of Salesforce data

SAN FRANCISCO – JULY 21, 2022 – Odaseva, leading enterprise data platform for Salesforce, has announced the date for its two-day Data Innovation Forum, to be held on October 26-27, 2022. The stakes for Salesforce data are surging ever higher as Salesforce rises to larger, more complex challenges.

Data Innovation Forum for Salesforce Architects

“Data protection, privacy, and agility of Salesforce data is a complex matter. It’s a problem that we can collectively simplify,” said Olivier Rachon, Distinguished Architect and General Manager for Australia, Odaseva. “The Data Innovation Forum is a platform to share implementation best practices. And, to create and engage with a community of expert architects.”

“Organisations that neglect to build in data agility from the start will leave themselves vulnerable to performance issues down the road,” explained Rachon. “We’re helping architects ensure good practice during their enterprise-grade Salesforce implementations, when the project’s resources are available and solid architectural decisions can be made. Our global forum of CTAs brings unique real-world knowledge about how to make that happen.”

More details about the event

Odaseva’s Data Innovation Forum provides a platform for Salesforce Certified Technical Architects (CTAs) to discover new and exciting ways to think about the future of data management. The event connects leading experts to provide and consider their experiences and new perspectives around today’s Salesforce data architecture.

Last year’s inaugural Data innovation Forum hosted more than 30 speakers including more than 20 CTAs, many whom have already signed on to return this year, with 2,600+ session registrations. Feedback highlighted the success of the event in delivering an impressive depth of content and knowledge from CTAs across a unique range of topics.

“I'm excited. I’ve never seen an event where so many CTAs and experts are coming together and talking about the most important factors and pain points in large-scale Salesforce implementations." - IBM CTA

Rather than giving a broad overview on topics, the Data Innovation Forum delivers deep technical insights. The event is tailored to Salesforce architects interested in improving their data management skills, as well as technical Salesforce professionals interested in going deep on data. The event is an opportunity to lift the lid on personal insights, ideas, and stories from CTAs who’ve worked on the world’s most sophisticated Salesforce implementations.

The Data Innovation Forum is part of a wider strategy by Odaseva to build a global forum of CTAs. Key to this strategy is a new free Learning Management System (LMS) offered by Odaseva that provides masterclasses, learning modules and instructor-led training in topics including data agility, security in the cloud, future-proofed architecture, finding a balance between functionality and performance with data protection, and more.

Interested attendees can follow the event webpage here: https://www.odaseva.com/data-innovation-forum-for-salesforce-architects/ and interested speakers can submit a proposal here: https://go.odaseva.com/forum-speaking-submission-22

About Odaseva

More than 93 million users rely on Odaseva to keep their Salesforce data protected, compliant, and agile. Industry leaders like Schneider Electric and Manulife depend on Odaseva to ensure business continuity, satisfy customers and regulators, and move Salesforce data to any system. A leading Salesforce partner since 2012, with funding from Salesforce Ventures, Odaseva delivers unmatched security, performance, and expertise to large enterprise Salesforce customers.

