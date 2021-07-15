Emmanuel Samson brings more than two decades of experience leading finance operations of international high-tech organizations



SAN FRANCISCO, CA, July 15, 2021 -- Odaseva, the leading enterprise data platform for Salesforce, today announced the appointment of Emmanuel Samson as Chief Financial Officer.

Emmanuel has 23 years of experience in financial operations for international software companies. He most recently served as the VP of Finance, Head of Finops (Treasurer) for the high-growth SaaS company Talend, where he led the expansion of its international presence and its 2016 IPO on the NASDAQ. His prior experience includes finance leadership roles at Hewlett-Packard and SAP.



"In joining Odaseva, I'll be working with a team of people with whom I share values, and who have extraordinary skills to drive rapid growth in the data management industry," said Emmanuel. "I believe in the long-term vision of Odaseva and I am very excited to begin this journey with the most experienced enterprise data platform serving the largest Salesforce customers."



"Emmanuel's extensive experience leading financial operations for fast-growing tech companies makes him a natural fit for Odaseva's growing senior leadership team," said Sovan Bin, Chief Executive Officer at Odaseva. "We're excited that he has joined as Chief Financial Officer as Odaseva continues its expansion in the enterprise Salesforce data management space."



Emmanuel earned his Master's Degree in business and finance from Brest Business School in France.

About Odaseva:

Odaseva is the #1 Enterprise Data Platform for Salesforce. Designed for large data volumes and complex data models, Odaseva offers Salesforce architects and platform owners the most powerful tools available to solve the problems at the foundation of the Salesforce data value chain: data protection, data privacy, and data agility. Global industry leaders like Schneider Electric and Manulife rely on Odaseva to protect data, ensure business continuity, respect customers and regulators, and easily move Salesforce data to any environment or system where it can deliver value—with the strongest security, performance, and expertise available.

Media Contact:

Remy Claret

Odaseva

contact@odaseva.com

+1-800-490-1054