Charles Tenot brings extensive experience leading high-growth initiatives and international expansion



SAN FRANCISCO, CA, April 22, 2021 -- Odaseva, the leading enterprise data platform for Salesforce, today announced the appointment of Charles Tenot as Chief Financial Officer.

Charles brings extensive experience as a Finance & Business Operations Executive. He began his career at EY in Audit and Transaction Services supporting mergers and acquisitions deals. Later, he worked on Global Operations Strategic Initiatives at Allianz Worldwide Partners. Over the past years, Charles led Finance, Revenue Operations, and Human Resources functions as the CFO and Head of Global Operations for Botify, where he supported the company's exponential growth and scaling across continents.



"As the data management space booms globally and issues of data protection and compliance become increasingly complex, Odaseva is the leading platform in this critically important and rapidly expanding space," said Charles. "I'm excited to join a company with such a high-quality leadership team, strong international presence, and strategic long term vision."



"Charles brings to Odaseva a deep background in scaling high-growth international technology companies," said Sovan Bin, Chief Executive Officer at Odaseva. "Charles is a highly business-oriented CFO and he will be a great addition to Odaseva's senior leadership team."



Charles earned his Master of Science in Finance from ESSCA Ecole de Management in France, and is fluent in three languages.

About Odaseva:

Odaseva is the #1 Enterprise Data Platform for Salesforce. Designed for large data volumes and complex data models, Odaseva offers Salesforce architects and platform owners the most powerful tools available to solve the problems at the foundation of the Salesforce data value chain: data protection, data privacy, and data agility. Global industry leaders like Schneider Electric and Manulife rely on Odaseva to protect data, ensure business continuity, respect customers and regulators, and easily move Salesforce data to any environment or system where it can deliver value—with the strongest security, performance, and expertise available.

Media Contact:

Remy Claret

Odaseva

contact@odaseva.com

+1-800-490-1054