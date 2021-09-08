Arnaud Treps brings more than two decades of strategic security experience to Odaseva



SAN FRANCISCO, CA, September 8, 2021 -- Odaseva, the leading enterprise data platform for Salesforce, today announced the appointment of Arnaud Treps as Chief Information Security Officer. In this role Arnaud will lead the company’s global security initiatives including software, infrastructure, privacy, and compliance.

Arnaud most recently served as the Deputy Chief Information Security Officer at global hospitality leader Accor, where he took a hands-on approach to leading projects such as PCI compliance, application security, infrastructure, and overall organization security.



"Data is the new gold of this digital era," said Arnaud. "At the end of the day, this data must be secure. Odaseva is doing incredible things to further data security for the largest Salesforce customers, and as CISO I am looking forward to making an impact on the root causes that Odaseva addresses."



"As an experienced IT leader, Arnaud will continue to drive Odaseva's vision of helping the largest and most complex Salesforce customers achieve data success," said Sovan Bin, Chief Executive Officer at Odaseva. "His unique blend of experience in all areas of information security will benefit both the business and technical sides of our fast-growing company."



Arnaud earned his master's degree in Computer Science from Sorbonne Business School.

About Odaseva:

Odaseva is the #1 Enterprise Data Platform for Salesforce. Designed for large data volumes and complex data models, Odaseva offers Salesforce architects and platform owners the most powerful tools available to solve the problems at the foundation of the Salesforce data value chain: data protection, data privacy, and data agility. Global industry leaders like Schneider Electric and Manulife rely on Odaseva to protect data, ensure business continuity, respect customers and regulators, and easily move Salesforce data to any environment or system where it can deliver value—with the strongest security, performance, and expertise available.

Media Contact:

Remy Claret

Odaseva

contact@odaseva.com

+1-800-490-1054