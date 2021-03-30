Eleanor Treharne-Jones to Execute Company Strategy to Achieve Revenue Goals

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, MARCH 30, 2021 -- Odaseva, the leading data management platform purpose-built to help the world's largest and most ambitious Salesforce customers keep their data protected, today announced the appointment of Eleanor Treharne-Jones as Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly-created role, Eleanor will oversee revenue growth including the Sales, Marketing, Business Development, Solution Engineering, and Alliances departments.

Through her previous roles as a global sales and marketing leader for early-stage and mid-size companies - including most recently TrustArc and IntraEdge – Eleanor has gained a deep understanding of data management and platform-based solutions for the enterprise market. She is experienced in delivering consistent and successful business results for SaaS-software sales, developing high performing teams, effective marketing communications, and high-touch professional service delivery.



"Covid-19 has accelerated a shift to digital technologies bringing opportunities for data-fuelled growth at the same time as new data protection challenges and a slew of privacy and compliance obligations,” said Eleanor. “Odaseva is uniquely positioned to address these requirements and I am excited to join Odaseva at this pivotal stage in its growth. I look forward to working with our talented team, and the world’s largest and most ambitious enterprises, to solve their data challenges, eliminate risks and support their digital transformation.”



"Eleanor’s unique blend of skills and experience will complement the Odaseva team in a way that will have an immediate positive impact, as well as help position Odaseva for future growth and success," said Sovan Bin, Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to her experienced leadership as we enter the next phase of Odaseva's growth."



Eleanor has also made significant contributions to the global privacy and data protection community since 2012 both as a thought leader and through the development of several innovative services to help businesses accelerate their GDPR and CCPA compliance programs. Eleanor is a Cambridge University (UK) graduate with an MA in Philosophy; a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/E) and has served as an IAPP Advisory Board Member.

Odaseva is the leading enterprise data management platform for Salesforce. Designed for large data volumes and complex data models, Odaseva offers Salesforce architects and platform owners the most powerful tools available to solve the problems at the foundation of the Salesforce data value chain: data protection, data privacy, and data agility. Global industry leaders rely on Odaseva to make data loss irrelevant, respect customers and regulators, and easily move Salesforce data to any environment or system where it can deliver value—with the strongest security, performance, and expertise on the market.



