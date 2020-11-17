Saddek Dekoum to Support Rapid Expansion of Enterprise Class Data Governance

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, November 17, 2020 -- Odaseva, the leading Enterprise Cloud Trust Platform for organizations with business-critical cloud deployments, today announced the appointment of Saddek Dekoum as Chief Technology Officer.

Saddek Dekoum

Dekoum offers Odaseva more than 20 years of experience in research and development. When he first joined Odaseva as a solution architect in 2014, Dekoum worked in DevOps on the implementation of the Odaseva platform. He then became director of R&D, where he helped to refine and expand the platform’s product line, expand the team, and support the growth of the business.

“I am delighted to take on this new role and look forward to participating in the next phase of Odaseva’s evolution and growth,” Dekoum said. Focusing on Odaseva’s technological innovation is a great opportunity for me to participate in the preparation of the future of our company.”

Before joining Odaseva, Dekoum was responsible for business intelligence (BI) at the French multinational company Accor S.A., where he worked for more than 10 years. There he was responsible for the definition, design, and implementation of BI and data analysis solutions. Through these projects, he learned how to manage large volumes of data and to aggregate it to provide reliable tools and indicators for decision making. His experience in these areas will help Odaseva take advantage of innovative technologies and develop strategies to drive changes within the company.

“In this new central role guiding the technological orientation of the platform, I will help ensure that the infrastructure supports current customer needs,” Dekoum said. “Our goal is to anticipate the demands of the future and then define and prepare the products of tomorrow.”

About Odaseva:

Odaseva partners with the largest and most sophisticated organizations in the world to accelerate their trust in business-critical cloud applications. Fortune Global 500 industry leaders use Odaseva technology to back up and restore data, ensure data privacy and regulatory compliance, and use data to drive operational agility. Engineered for Salesforce by Salesforce experts and endorsed by Salesforce Ventures, Odaseva is trusted by 30+ million users and has received 100% five-star reviews over eight years on the Salesforce AppExchange.

