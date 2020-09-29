Francois Lopitaux to Support Rapid Expansion of Enterprise Class Data Governance

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, September 29, 2020 -- Odaseva, a fast-growing SaaS company offering data protection, data privacy, and dataops for enterprises running Salesforce as a business-critical application, today announced the appointment of Francois Lopitaux as Senior Vice President of Product. In this role, Francois will oversee product vision, strategy, and development of the Odaseva platform.

Francois brings to Odaseva more than 17 years of experience in building enterprise product and cloud services from concept to more than $300M in revenue. He comes to Odaseva from Salesforce, where he was VP of Product Management for Einstein Analytics, an AI software that changed the way enterprises make decisions with machine learning and data. He also worked on Salesforce Service Cloud as one of the first product managers, building what is now the leading customer service application in the market. His experience and perspective will make a significant impact on the evolution of the product.

“I’m so excited by the mission of Odaseva to help customers govern their Salesforce data,” Francois said. “This role offers amazing opportunities.” He added, “Odaseva started with a backup product for Salesforce customers but built a data platform that goes way beyond the initial use case. Customers can use its rich data protection, data privacy, and data operations services. And CIOs can now trust in a platform that helps to raise the bar in this domain.”

Salesforce, Einstein Analytics, Service Cloud, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, inc.

About Odaseva:

Odaseva Data Protection, Data Privacy and DataOps Clouds offer enterprise-class data governance for Salesforce, respectively making data protected (backup and restore, archiving, ultra high availability), compliant (to GDPR, CCPA, PIPEDA) and agile (cloud replication, fast and secure release management, governor limits monitoring).

Engineered for Salesforce by Salesforce experts and endorsed by Salesforce Ventures, Odaseva is trusted by 30+ Million Salesforce Enterprise users from industry-leading companies such as Schneider Electric, Heineken and Robert Half to accelerate customer trust.

